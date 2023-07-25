What's The Real Meaning Of Dear No One By Tori Kelly? Here's What We Think

Tori Kelly's first album, "Unbreakable Smile," came out in 2015 — over five years after she thought that becoming the next "American Idol" would be her ticket to superstardom, riches, and glory. Unfortunately, the beloved talent reality series didn't appreciate Kelly's gorgeous voice, which her labelmate Justin Bieber once described to Teen Vogue as "one of the rarest voices I have ever heard." Fortunately, Kelly's still found success. Over the past decade, Kelly has released four full-length albums and several EPs. So far, she's won two Grammys, along with the approval of some industry vets, such as John Legend, Zendaya, and Amber Riley, who were in awe of her debut performance of 2015's "Nobody Love," according to Bustle.

But she's not just a vocalist. Kelly is also an accomplished songwriter who has challenged herself to write her own lyrics, according to American Songwriter. Kelly's listeners know that she's got range too, which could be attributed to how she approaches her music. "I'm all over the place when it comes to writing," shared Kelly with the publication. "Literally, every song on the EP has been written in a completely different way. It was really random. "Dear No One," featured on her "Foreword" EP, was one of the songs Kelly wrote during this phase of her career. Here's what we think the lyrics mean.