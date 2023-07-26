A Look At Chantel Jeffries' Star-Studded Dating History

DJ, model, and social media star Chantel Jeffries is known for her musical talent, but she's also been thrust into the spotlight thanks to her love life. "It comes with the territory. Obviously, to be in the public eye, you have a lot of people with their opinions, and you just kinda learn how to take it with a grain of salt," Jeffries told Hip Hollywood circa 2015 when asked about dealing with public opinion surrounding her high-profile relationships.

Arguably, one of those high-profile romances catapulted her to fame. In 2014, Jeffries was a normal full-time student whose life changed after she was photographed riding shotgun in the car when Justin Bieber was arrested for a DUI in Miami, per E! News. The media wasted no time digging up Jeffries' rap sheet and consequently blamed her for being a bad influence on The Biebs. The negative attention was such that Jeffries released a media statement defending herself.

It was the first time the model felt the attention of the world on her, but it wouldn't be the last. Jeffries and Bieber dated off and on until around 2016. After they split, the "Baby" singer (eventually) met his future wife Hailey (née Baldwin), but Jeffries continued to be linked to a slew of famous names. According to Distractify, her list of exes reads like a who's who in Hollywood. From big-time reality stars to rappers and NFL players, here's a look at who Jeffries has dated.