A Look At Chantel Jeffries' Star-Studded Dating History
DJ, model, and social media star Chantel Jeffries is known for her musical talent, but she's also been thrust into the spotlight thanks to her love life. "It comes with the territory. Obviously, to be in the public eye, you have a lot of people with their opinions, and you just kinda learn how to take it with a grain of salt," Jeffries told Hip Hollywood circa 2015 when asked about dealing with public opinion surrounding her high-profile relationships.
Arguably, one of those high-profile romances catapulted her to fame. In 2014, Jeffries was a normal full-time student whose life changed after she was photographed riding shotgun in the car when Justin Bieber was arrested for a DUI in Miami, per E! News. The media wasted no time digging up Jeffries' rap sheet and consequently blamed her for being a bad influence on The Biebs. The negative attention was such that Jeffries released a media statement defending herself.
It was the first time the model felt the attention of the world on her, but it wouldn't be the last. Jeffries and Bieber dated off and on until around 2016. After they split, the "Baby" singer (eventually) met his future wife Hailey (née Baldwin), but Jeffries continued to be linked to a slew of famous names. According to Distractify, her list of exes reads like a who's who in Hollywood. From big-time reality stars to rappers and NFL players, here's a look at who Jeffries has dated.
Chantel Jeffries was once papped with Scott Disick
Before Chantel Jeffries stepped out with Justin Bieber, she dated NFL star DeSean Jackson. Per Larry Brown Sports, she and Jackson were together for a few months in 2013, as evidenced by an Instagram photo of the two cuddling up while she cooked breakfast. They allegedly broke up because DeSean cheated on Jeffries with former "Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey.
It was after Jackson that Jeffries entered her Bieleber era. Jeffries was with Bieber during the DUI arrest in Miami, and they got together again in the summer of 2016. "Bieber likes Chantel. He thinks she is a great girl. Chantel would really date Bieber exclusively if he was ready. They have been good friends for a while," a source told E! News at the time. Judging by this, the relationship was only ever casual. Jeffries also told Us Weekly that she was "happy" for her ex when he married Hailey Bieber, so there seem to be no hard feelings.
In 2017, TMZ reported that Jeffries was spotted getting cozy with Scott Disick aboard a yacht in Monaco. This was during Disick's hard-partying phase in Cannes when he was coming to terms with his split from Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the flirty pics, Jeffries insisted they were absolutely not an item. "I'm cordial with Scott, he's friends with my friends," the DJ shared with Us Weekly. "We were joking around. I said, 'Scott get away from me, I'm not going to be your 7th girl from this trip!'"
Chantel Jeffries was in a committed relationship with Andrew Taggart
In 2018, Chantel Jeffries moved on with NBA point guard Kyrie Irving. According to TMZ, the pair went on a movie date to see "Incredibles 2" and were pictured holding hands. They were also sighted in New York on a separate occasion. That same year, Jeffries was linked to The Weeknd. "Chantel and The Weeknd are definitely dating," an insider dished to Us Weekly after the two got cozy at Coachella. "It's new and nothing crazy serious." The source added that the two had a history since they'd "been friends for years." Not sure what Bella Hadid thought about all this?
In subsequent years, Jeffries went on to date Diplo and controversial rapper Machine Gun Kelly before the latter discovered his twin flame, Megan Fox. MGK and Jeffries kept us guessing with matching 'fits, though they didn't officially confirm a romance, per Page Six. This was also true of Jeffries and Diplo.
Jeffries' most serious relationship to date has been with Andrew Taggart, aka one-half of The Chainsmokers. The pair went Instagram official in 2020 and dated for a year before calling it quits. During their time together, they were often posting loved-up snaps on social media. "Happy birthday I love you as much as pie and I'll love you as long as pi continues," Jeffries gushed over her then-boyfriend in 2021 (via Life & Style). The jury's out as to who we'll see her with next!