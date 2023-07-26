Here's Who Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Is Married To In Real Life
Hallmark's writers have molded Brennan Elliott into pretty much every flavor of love interest imaginable. In 2008's "The Nanny Express," Elliott portrayed an overwhelmed single father, hoping to find a nanny naïve enough to agree to look after his chaotic teenagers. In 2016's "Flower Shop Mystery," Elliott took on the role of a private investigator turned bar owner, who had just enough affection left for his ex to help her unfurl a string of mysterious crimes. In "All Of My Heart" and its sequels, where Elliott stars opposite Lacey Chabert, he plays a single guy who was forced to share his inheritance with a headstrong woman.
Each new film has offered Elliott the pleasure of working with Hallmark's most talented, beautiful leading ladies, including Brooke Shields and Nikki Deloach. And though many of Hallmark's viewers have shipped Elliott with a few of his co-stars, his heart beats only for wife Camilla Row, his wife of more than a decade. Here's everything we know about the wife of everyone's favorite Hallmark leading man.
Brennan Elliott's wife is a psychologist who is battling cancer
As of 2023, Brennan Elliott and Camilla Row have been married for 12 years. They also share two kids. Although she may not have an army of fans at her disposal, her career is just as cool, if not cooler, than her husband's. Per her Instagram bio, Row is a psychologist and patient advocate. Currently, Row's profile is private, but she has given a couple of interviews, which have revealed the difficult road she has had to travel regarding her multi-year battle with stomach cancer.
In 2022, Row spoke with the Stomach Cancer Awareness Network to share the timeline of her symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Her first sign of trouble was intense heartburn, which she believed could be the symptoms of a heart attack. After several rounds of tests, she said, "My biopsy came back malignant, even worse it was a very aggressive form of diffuse stomach cancer known as signet ring cell carcinoma." Row underwent a round of surgeries and treatments for the next few years as her cancer progressed to stage IV. Fortunately, Row has finally beaten the disease. Her husband, Brennan Elliott, was the one to announce the amazing news on Instagram. "I wanted to update you all about my wife @camilla_row and her pathology results... which show no cancer!!" Elliott captioned a video of Row in the hospital. "It's been such an impossible journey but today is a day to rejoice in God's mercy and grace."
How Camilla Row's job helped her make sense of her cancer
When discussing her treatment plan with the Stomach Cancer Awareness Network, Row revealed that she had used her background as a clinical psychologist to help find alternative cures and treatments. "I am also an amateur researcher looking at things like NK Killer Cell therapy which is currently only in trials in the states but available in countries like Japan and Germany, cancer vaccines, and just have a general interest in divergent thoughts on gastric cancer treatment internationally," said Row. "As a clinical psychologist, I have read through countless research studies and have become pretty adept at making sense of statistics, I just never thought I would be using my doctoral level skills to digest articles about stomach cancer."
Brennan Elliott took an opposite approach. Although Elliott previously described Row's battle as a "nightmare" to People, he channeled his fear and uncertainty into his role in "The Gift of Peace," a recent Hallmark offering centering on two widows who crossed paths after joining a Christian support group. "It's a very special movie to both of us ... " Elliott shared with Southern Living in 2022. "Whether it's the loss of a job or a death of a family member, or an illness, people are in pain ... I have many, many, personal reasons why this was probably one of my most special movies. But it is a very special movie and people will really be affected by it. I think. Which just warms my heart to know that."