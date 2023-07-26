Here's Who Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Is Married To In Real Life

As of 2023, Brennan Elliott and Camilla Row have been married for 12 years. They also share two kids. Although she may not have an army of fans at her disposal, her career is just as cool, if not cooler, than her husband's. Per her Instagram bio, Row is a psychologist and patient advocate. Currently, Row's profile is private, but she has given a couple of interviews, which have revealed the difficult road she has had to travel regarding her multi-year battle with stomach cancer.

In 2022, Row spoke with the Stomach Cancer Awareness Network to share the timeline of her symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Her first sign of trouble was intense heartburn, which she believed could be the symptoms of a heart attack. After several rounds of tests, she said, "My biopsy came back malignant, even worse it was a very aggressive form of diffuse stomach cancer known as signet ring cell carcinoma." Row underwent a round of surgeries and treatments for the next few years as her cancer progressed to stage IV. Fortunately, Row has finally beaten the disease. Her husband, Brennan Elliott, was the one to announce the amazing news on Instagram. "I wanted to update you all about my wife @camilla_row and her pathology results... which show no cancer!!" Elliott captioned a video of Row in the hospital. "It's been such an impossible journey but today is a day to rejoice in God's mercy and grace."