Rob Lowe's Son John Is All Grown Up And Has His Dad's Eyes

When Rob Lowe's youngest son, John Owen Lowe, was 13, Rob told The Guardian he was concerned that someday he and his older brother, Matthew Lowe, would start avoiding their dear ol' dad like Rob's "Parks and Recreation" character, Chris Traeger, avoids cheeseburgers. "There's going to come a time when they're not going to want to wrestle with me, and all of those things, so I really, really grab it while I can take it," he said.

John and Matthew's mom is Sheryl Berkoff, who worked as a makeup artist when she met Rob. She and the actor married in 1991. In an interview with Men's Health, John revealed that his relationship with his parents is pretty typical. "Your parents, no matter who they are, always just bug you. Always. Even when you're an adult," he said. But one thing about John's dad that bugged him growing up wasn't an issue most kids have to be concerned about — feeling like people in his orbit only acknowledged his existence because his father is famous. "The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible," he said. Instead, he did the exact opposite. In fact, Rob and John spend so much time together that Rob told People he sometimes forgets they're related — even though they share the same piercing blue eyes.