LeBron James' Son Bronny In Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has suffered a serious health condition amidst his preparation to join the team at the University of Southern California. Like his father, Bronny has been a basketball prodigy, and many have been waiting to see what the next steps in his basketball career would be following high school.
According to ESPN, coming out of high school, Bronny was one of the nation's top five point guards, so demand for the basketball player was high. Many universities fought for the chance to have him on their team, but ultimately the point guard decided to go with USC. He announced his commitment on social media with photos of himself in the USC locker room captioned, "Fight On #committed." While many were excited, Bronny's number one fan was his dad. LeBron shared his own post on Instagram following his son's announcement. The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, "FIGHT ON!!! So damn proud of you kid! I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET'S GO!!!!!!!! #GoTrojans."
Bronny's commitment to USC only got basketball fans excited for what's to come in the future, as many saw the potential that he could play professional basketball with his father in the NBA. But before that even happens, Bronny had to prove he could be a great basketball player in college. Unfortunately, as the 18-year-old prepped for his first season with USC, he suffered a serious health condition.
Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest
With the new school year slowly approaching, Bronny James was getting ready for the upcoming basketball season at USC. The school's social media account even teased the new student's arrival on Instagram in June, sharing, "@bronny has arrived." The entire basketball team has been partaking in practices to prepare for the new season. However, Bronny suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest in July.
According to TMZ Sports, on July 24, a call to 911 was made to USC's Galen Center after Bronny fell unconscious. The 18-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the James family later shared, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU." The spokesperson revealed that the family has asked for privacy following the sudden incident and that the media will be updated as more information comes.
However, many have wondered how Bronny's family, specifically his father, has dealt with the news. The spokesperson only shared a brief statement from the James family, saying, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes." Although more information has yet to be released, fans are thankful that Bronny is now in stable condition.
Fellow athletes have wished Bronny James well
With his father being LeBron James and being an incredible basketball player himself, Bronny James is well-known in the athletic community. So when news broke of his recent health scare, tributes poured in for the basketball star. Los Angeles Lakers great, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, shared a tweet wishing Bronny well. He said, "Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah's son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery." Johnson wasn't the only one to share well wishes to the 18-year-old, as Bronny also received supported from someone who shared a similar experience.
Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, who also suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game, sent prayers to the young basketball star. He tweeted, "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process." In January, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and the athletic community rallied around him in support. Clearly, Hamlin knows what the recovery process looks like and will be there for Bronny through it all like many have for him. Although it's unclear what's to come following Bronny's health incident, it's good to know that he is in stable condition and has the love of friends, family, and fans during this time.