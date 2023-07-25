LeBron James' Son Bronny In Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has suffered a serious health condition amidst his preparation to join the team at the University of Southern California. Like his father, Bronny has been a basketball prodigy, and many have been waiting to see what the next steps in his basketball career would be following high school.

According to ESPN, coming out of high school, Bronny was one of the nation's top five point guards, so demand for the basketball player was high. Many universities fought for the chance to have him on their team, but ultimately the point guard decided to go with USC. He announced his commitment on social media with photos of himself in the USC locker room captioned, "Fight On #committed." While many were excited, Bronny's number one fan was his dad. LeBron shared his own post on Instagram following his son's announcement. The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, "FIGHT ON!!! So damn proud of you kid! I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET'S GO!!!!!!!! #GoTrojans."

Bronny's commitment to USC only got basketball fans excited for what's to come in the future, as many saw the potential that he could play professional basketball with his father in the NBA. But before that even happens, Bronny had to prove he could be a great basketball player in college. Unfortunately, as the 18-year-old prepped for his first season with USC, he suffered a serious health condition.