Lance Bass' Forced Smile Next To Britney Spears Churns The Rumor Mill About Their Reunion
Lance Bass and Britney Spears have reunited and Spears finally got to meet Bass' twins, Alexander and Violet. "I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies!!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies!!!" Spears captioned a Twitter post on July 24. The reunion comes more than one month after Bass spoke about Spears wanting to meet his kids. "She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that," Bass said on an episode of his "Frosted Tips" podcast. While there had been a plan put into place, Spears' people ended up canceling. "You have to talk through people. It's very strange," he said of communicating with his longtime pal.
However, things have since worked out. Spears' Twitter post included two photos of her alongside her husband, Sam Asghari, Bass' kids, and the former boybander. In the first snap, Spears was holding Alexander while Bass held Violet. The "Piece of Me" singer was wearing a pair of white shorts, a red floral top, and a pair of sunglasses despite being inside, as she flashed a big smile at the camera. In the second photo, Spears and Bass did a baby swap. Fans were quick to point out that Spears looked super happy in the pictures, loving on Bass' kids (their dad is Bass' husband, Michael Turchin). But a few fans also noticed that Bass didn't seem too happy in the pictures and many wondered why.
Lance Bass previously said there's a 'wall' around Britney Spears
I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023
As Lance Bass posed for photos with his kids, Britney Spears, and Sam Asghari, he appeared to be forcing a smile. The father of two looked relatively unamused, hardly showing any emotion on his face. "He doesn't look happy," one person tweeted. "He's been dying for this photo op and moment for years...and that's his face?" another Twitter user wrote. "I, too, am wondering why he isn't smiling. He could have at least faked that he was happy. He invited her to his home and everything. At least look somewhat amused," a third Twitter comment read.
It's unclear why Bass may have not been overjoyed to be spending time with Spears, especially because he considers Spears a close friend. In May 2022, Bass was asked if he'd had any contact with Spears following the termination of her conservatorship months prior. "Not at all," he told Page Six at the time. "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her and for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life," he said. One would think that getting the opportunity for Spears to meet your children would be a joyous occasion, but maybe Bass was just having a bad day.