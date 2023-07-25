Lance Bass' Forced Smile Next To Britney Spears Churns The Rumor Mill About Their Reunion

Lance Bass and Britney Spears have reunited and Spears finally got to meet Bass' twins, Alexander and Violet. "I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies!!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies!!!" Spears captioned a Twitter post on July 24. The reunion comes more than one month after Bass spoke about Spears wanting to meet his kids. "She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that," Bass said on an episode of his "Frosted Tips" podcast. While there had been a plan put into place, Spears' people ended up canceling. "You have to talk through people. It's very strange," he said of communicating with his longtime pal.

However, things have since worked out. Spears' Twitter post included two photos of her alongside her husband, Sam Asghari, Bass' kids, and the former boybander. In the first snap, Spears was holding Alexander while Bass held Violet. The "Piece of Me" singer was wearing a pair of white shorts, a red floral top, and a pair of sunglasses despite being inside, as she flashed a big smile at the camera. In the second photo, Spears and Bass did a baby swap. Fans were quick to point out that Spears looked super happy in the pictures, loving on Bass' kids (their dad is Bass' husband, Michael Turchin). But a few fans also noticed that Bass didn't seem too happy in the pictures and many wondered why.