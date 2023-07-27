What Ricky Martin And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Is Really Like

Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez have been tight for ages. According to the Daily Mail, their familiarity allowed for a super fun, relaxed set as they filmed the video for "Adrenalina." Per the outlet, Lopez and Martin snuck in a few laughs during downtime on set. And there was even some adorable photo evidence to match.

Perhaps this is why Martin was fully on board to team up with Lopez. "Many months ago, I received a phone call from Wisin, and he goes, 'Hey man, check this out. I would love for you to be a part of this. You're going to be singing ... and probably Jennifer,'" said Martin during the behind-the-scenes video for "Adrenalina." He continued, "Collaborations are extremely important because you learn from your colleagues. To be able to stand onstage or walk into a studio with someone like Jennifer Lopez or Wisin is amazing. And when you exchange ideas, it's a win/win situation."

That same year, Martin played a super important role in Lopez's special night at the Billboard Music Awards, where she received her Icon Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin appeared in a celeb-packed video honoring Lopez's musical feats. "Here's a look at how Jenny from the block became a global phenomenon," Martin said (via Billboard). Martin also presented Lopez with her shiny statue and shared a sweet moment before she delivered her speech.