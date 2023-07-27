What Ricky Martin And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Is Really Like
Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez once made beautiful, passionate music together, but was their musical chemistry a gateway to a real-life friendship? Martin and Lopez have 10 Grammy nominations (two wins for Martin), five number-one Billboard hits, and just over half a billion dollars between them. Oddly, Lopez and Martin didn't collaborate for the first time until several decades after their careers took off. The song was Wisin's "Adrenalina," a fiery club song about crossing paths with your former love. However, the long-awaited team-up completely blew all expectations out of the water. And the music video was even better!
During the shoot, Martin and Lopez proved to be super dedicated to accurately honoring the song's sultry lyrics during their dancing scenes. Martin even bites Lopez's ear during one of the scenes. Don't get the wrong impression, though. Both stars were taken at the time. Lopez was dating Casper Smart, while Martin was still with his ex, Carlos Gonzalez. Still, you might assume that there was a friendship of some sort hiding underneath all of that stellar chemistry. And there definitely was!
Ricky Martin and J.Lo have a long history
Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez have been tight for ages. According to the Daily Mail, their familiarity allowed for a super fun, relaxed set as they filmed the video for "Adrenalina." Per the outlet, Lopez and Martin snuck in a few laughs during downtime on set. And there was even some adorable photo evidence to match.
Perhaps this is why Martin was fully on board to team up with Lopez. "Many months ago, I received a phone call from Wisin, and he goes, 'Hey man, check this out. I would love for you to be a part of this. You're going to be singing ... and probably Jennifer,'" said Martin during the behind-the-scenes video for "Adrenalina." He continued, "Collaborations are extremely important because you learn from your colleagues. To be able to stand onstage or walk into a studio with someone like Jennifer Lopez or Wisin is amazing. And when you exchange ideas, it's a win/win situation."
That same year, Martin played a super important role in Lopez's special night at the Billboard Music Awards, where she received her Icon Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin appeared in a celeb-packed video honoring Lopez's musical feats. "Here's a look at how Jenny from the block became a global phenomenon," Martin said (via Billboard). Martin also presented Lopez with her shiny statue and shared a sweet moment before she delivered her speech.
Ricky Martin teased fans about joining Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl
In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Pretty much everyone walked away enchanted by the divas' star power. But the show might have been a little different if Ricky Martin had been involved. Prior to the event, Martin gave fans hope that he might make a surprise pop-up during the show when speaking to ET. "I will be watching. Maybe I'll fly to Miami. I'll be there," Martin said in response to whether he'd participate. " Ultimately, Martin never actually appeared on stage. And while Martin would have definitely offered up his signature flare, Lopez and Shakira had no trouble handling the gig on their own — just as Martin predicted. "I have no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will do amazing," he added towards the end of the interview. In hindsight, it's probably best that Martin didn't perform, given that Lopez hated that she had to share the slot with Shakira from the get-go.
What's more, when Martin was gearing up to kick off his Las Vegas residency, "All In," at the Monte Carlo — which took place during the same time as Jennifer Lopez's "All I Have" at the Zappos Theatre — he teased a possible play date between his twins, Matteo and Valentino, and hers, Maximilian and Emme. Speaking about it to ET, he said, "We must. ... I'm sure their kids go through exactly the same emotions my kids go through."