Who Is Kirk Cameron's Wife, Chelsea Noble?
Kirk Cameron hit Evangelical Christian gold when he married Chelsea Noble. Like her husband, Noble holds firm family values and remains devoted to following her husband's lead while playing the role of a supportive spouse. In fact, the mom-of-six could rival Michelle Duggar's dedication to the idea of "obeying thy husband." So, who is Noble? And how did she end up being Cameron's wife?
Per ET, Cameron first met Noble when she dropped in to visit his sister on the set of "Full House." But they fell in love when they starred together in "Growing Pains." The couple walked down the aisle at the end of the show's sixth season when Cameron was 20 years old. The Daily Citizen claims that "The long arm of the Lord" connected him and Noble as she was a devout Christian from a young age and would only date him after he saw the light.
Cameron is one of those celebrities who was never quite the same after finding religion. The '80s sitcom star's journey from atheist to devout Christian didn't follow the traditional route. "I was about 17 years old, and I followed a girl into church," Cameron told CBN. "Not because I wanted to learn about God, but because I wanted to be with this girl." Then, the actor heard the Gospel and immediately knew that he had to be saved — and eventually, he married his Christian costar. So, who is Kirk Cameron's wife, Chelsea Noble?
A guiding light
According to All American Speakers, Chelsea Noble is a homeschooling mom who previously worked as a model-actress. She was born Nancy Mueller and hails from Buffalo, New York. Noble was adopted, which helped fuel her passion to pay it forward, resulting in her and Kirk adopting four children and welcoming two biologically. "The Camerons credit the Bible for the health and happiness of their marriage," the site states.
Noble has played a significant role in solidifying her husband's relationship with Jesus and keeping him on the righteous path. While still acting, Kirk refused to kiss his costars, believing that was a treat only his wife should get to enjoy. To solve the problem, producers would dress Noble in Kirk's costar's clothes for any smooch scenes. "So when I'm kissing my wife, we're actually husband and wife honoring marriage behind the scenes," Kirk explained to Today.
According to the Daily Citizen, Noble was also pivotal in Kirk's sister, Candance Cameron Bure, seeing the light too. "If Chelsea had not been such a strong woman of faith by the time she reached Hollywood, would Kirk Cameron, a newly minted believer in Christ, have been drawn to her as he was?" They ask. "And then if Kirk Cameron [had not] been discipled as he was, would he have been in a position to disciple his own sister as he did?" Well, God works in mysterious ways.
Honor and respect
Since becoming born-again, Kirk Cameron has been shunned by Hollywood. As his beliefs deepened, he focused on producing content for Christian fundamentalist audiences, such as "Left Behind" and "Saving Christmas." Cameron's also become renowned for sparking controversial debates — and his wife, Chelsea Noble, is there for it.
"Wives are to honor and respect and follow their husband's lead, not to tell their husband how he ought to be a better husband," Cameron told the Christian Post. "When each person gets their part right, regardless of how their spouse is treating them, there is hope for real change in their marriage." Cameron and Noble launched The Campfire, which features videos of theological discourse and online seminars you can sign up for. "[The] courses are meant to allow you to go deeper on important topics related to marriage and family," the site explains. "They're fun, faith-filled, and will help you defend against the devil's attempt to destroy the fabric of society: marriage and family."
Meanwhile, the couple's marriage remains strictly devil-free. "32 years ago today, I watched the most beautiful woman I have ever seen walk down the aisle to be my wife," Cameron captioned a series of photos from their big day — with their heads chopped off in each one, presumably unintentionally. "We've poured the mornings, days, and evenings into each other, our marriage, our kids [and our] heavenly calling to diffuse the fragrance of God's love wherever we go," he continued.