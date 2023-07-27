Who Is Kirk Cameron's Wife, Chelsea Noble?

Kirk Cameron hit Evangelical Christian gold when he married Chelsea Noble. Like her husband, Noble holds firm family values and remains devoted to following her husband's lead while playing the role of a supportive spouse. In fact, the mom-of-six could rival Michelle Duggar's dedication to the idea of "obeying thy husband." So, who is Noble? And how did she end up being Cameron's wife?

Per ET, Cameron first met Noble when she dropped in to visit his sister on the set of "Full House." But they fell in love when they starred together in "Growing Pains." The couple walked down the aisle at the end of the show's sixth season when Cameron was 20 years old. The Daily Citizen claims that "The long arm of the Lord" connected him and Noble as she was a devout Christian from a young age and would only date him after he saw the light.

Cameron is one of those celebrities who was never quite the same after finding religion. The '80s sitcom star's journey from atheist to devout Christian didn't follow the traditional route. "I was about 17 years old, and I followed a girl into church," Cameron told CBN. "Not because I wanted to learn about God, but because I wanted to be with this girl." Then, the actor heard the Gospel and immediately knew that he had to be saved — and eventually, he married his Christian costar. So, who is Kirk Cameron's wife, Chelsea Noble?