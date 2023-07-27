What Jamie Foxx's Relationship Is Like With His Youngest Daughter Annalise Bishop
Jamie Foxx has been linked to plenty of famous faces, but the women who made him a two-time father were not. In February 1994, Foxx welcomed his first daughter, Corinne, with Connie Kline, a former Air Force veteran whom Foxx briefly dated the previous year. Despite having an Oscar-winning ex, Kline has managed to stay out of the limelight. Corinne, on the other hand, has opted to live life publicly, much her like father, as a model and actor.
Foxx's bond with Corinne is evident on the myriad projects they've done together since Corinne was a child. "From being a flower girl on 'The Jamie Foxx Show' to co-hosting 'Beat Shazam' together to now writing and producing a Netflix show about our lives, I couldn't ask for a better person to navigate this industry with," the "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" star gushed on a December 2020 Instagram post to mark his birthday. "But more importantly, I couldn't ask for a better father to guide me, support me and always have my back."
But Corinne isn't Foxx's only child. In October 2008, Foxx quietly welcomed a second daughter, Annalise, with his off-again, on-again girlfriend Kristin Grannis. Because Corinne is an adult and carving out a career path in the entertainment industry, her relationship with her father has played out in the public eye. But that doesn't mean that Foxx doesn't have as tight a bond with his teenaged daughter. In fact, Annalise may have inherited some of Foxx's talents as well.
Annalise has quite a bit in common with Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx and Annalise have several interests in common, including music and sports. The former passion was particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he quarantined with his daughters. Foxx, who, in case you forgot, is also a Grammy winner, used the opportunity to practice his own tunes with his youngest. "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," Foxx told Entertainment Tonight in August 2020. "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."
Music isn't the only thing they bond over. Annalise also plays basketball and footballs — sports Foxx played in high school and could've done professionally. The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. "She's killing it," he said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2018. "She's playing football with all the boys. She's playing flag football and she's the only girl in the league." Her basketball skills aren't too far behind. "Her last game before COVID, she was playing with the boys, she had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks," he said on "Good Morning America" in 2021.
Foxx is proud of his girl, and he's always made sure she knows it. "When he took a phone call from his 7-year-old daughter, Annalise, he couldn't stop telling her how smart she was, and how much he loved her," Forbes contributor Brienne Walsh recalled in 2017.
Jamie Foxx wants to raise strong women
Jamie Foxx always knew raising children in Hollywood was no easy feat. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy," he told People in 2017. So he did his best to support Corinne and Annalise in their path, based on the teachings instilled by his grandmother. "With our daughters, there's a lot against them. I got to prop them up," Foxx said on SiriusXM's "The Mike Muse Show" in 2021. "So I take them to places, let them see women handling jobs in high places and empowering them in trying to unlock what has been locked for so many years."
Aside from exposing his daughters to strong women, Foxx also believes they need to understand that real life is lived outside of the spotlight. "Even though I was raised in this business my dad has always encouraged a sense of normalcy and has always valued being humble and taught me those same values," Corinne told HollywoodLife in 2019. Foxx also strives to teach Corinne and Annalise the importance of being financially self-reliant. "My kids have always been efficient ... You have to because if you don't instill that, you won't be able to get it back," he said in the Forbes interview.
And he's happy with the results. "It's amazing to see our kids grow up. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay," he told People, celebrating that Corinne had just graduated from the University of Southern California with a Public Relations degree.