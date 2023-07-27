What Jamie Foxx's Relationship Is Like With His Youngest Daughter Annalise Bishop

Jamie Foxx has been linked to plenty of famous faces, but the women who made him a two-time father were not. In February 1994, Foxx welcomed his first daughter, Corinne, with Connie Kline, a former Air Force veteran whom Foxx briefly dated the previous year. Despite having an Oscar-winning ex, Kline has managed to stay out of the limelight. Corinne, on the other hand, has opted to live life publicly, much her like father, as a model and actor.

Foxx's bond with Corinne is evident on the myriad projects they've done together since Corinne was a child. "From being a flower girl on 'The Jamie Foxx Show' to co-hosting 'Beat Shazam' together to now writing and producing a Netflix show about our lives, I couldn't ask for a better person to navigate this industry with," the "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" star gushed on a December 2020 Instagram post to mark his birthday. "But more importantly, I couldn't ask for a better father to guide me, support me and always have my back."

But Corinne isn't Foxx's only child. In October 2008, Foxx quietly welcomed a second daughter, Annalise, with his off-again, on-again girlfriend Kristin Grannis. Because Corinne is an adult and carving out a career path in the entertainment industry, her relationship with her father has played out in the public eye. But that doesn't mean that Foxx doesn't have as tight a bond with his teenaged daughter. In fact, Annalise may have inherited some of Foxx's talents as well.