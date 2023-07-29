Why Marie Osmond Doesn't Want Her Kids To Inherit Her Fortune
Marie Osmond is super proud of her plans to leave her kids with absolutely nothing.
It'd take forever and a day to recount all the accomplishments Marie has attached to her name. Then again, she's earned all the props that come her way. According to Biography, Marie and her brother, Donny Osmond, found early success as the musical team, Donny and Marie. That's musical and daytime television success. Next, she attempted a solo country career, which proved that she could stand alone on her own two feet. But even once her musical popularity started to fade out, her previous success allowed her to make a living in other industries, such as film and television.
Basically, Marie really has been one of the hardest workers in Hollywood since the 1970s. And she may have her parents to thank for that. "My father and mother taught us to work hard in everything we did – not just in entertainment," shared Marie with Forbes in 2017. Her parents' guidance also helped keep her humble. "Even if I had wanted to be a spoiled celebrity, bless their hearts, they would never have let me," she added. Regarding the last point, Marie doesn't want her kids to be spoiled either. At least that's what we've deduced from her decision to not give them an inheritance.
Marie Osmond wants her kids to make their own way
Hollywood may be full of heirs who'll never have to worry about securing a source of income, but most working-class people don't have that privilege. Despite having a rich, famous mom, Marie Osmond's kids don't either. During an interview with Us Weekly, Osmond revealed that she won't be sharing her money with her kids. "Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," Marie said in January 2023. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I've done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I'm a finisher."
She continued, "That's one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it, you don't ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement." Marie also claimed she intended to spend her fortune and enjoy her days with her husband. In 2020, however, Osmond proclaimed during an episode of "The Talk" that she'd earmarked her money for her charity, per Fox News. Perhaps she'll do both.
How much money is Marie Osmond keeping from her kids?
In Marie Osmond's Us Weekly interview, she revealed that one of her son's friends had a hilarious reaction to his predicament. "Man, it must suck to be you," said the friend. And while Osmond did reveal that she does occasionally help her kids out with major expenses – such as cars – no one could blame them if they were disappointed by their lack of a safety net. After all, Osmond is currently worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of course, individuals have a right to spend their money however they see fit, even at the risk of possibly angering their kids.
Anyway, while it's unknown if Osmond has any sizable investments to her name, she definitely has a gorgeous Las Vegas mansion in her possession. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Osmond currently resides in a $1.8 million mansion that she scored for nearly $1 million less than the asking price. But her kids won't be getting that either. When speaking with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Osmond doubled down on her desire for her kids to acquire their own resources. "The greatest thing I can give you as a parent is to learn how to work hard and pick yourself back up," shared the star. "I also say, 'My job is not to have you live in my house forever. My job is to teach you, so someday you can live in your own house."