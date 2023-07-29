Why Marie Osmond Doesn't Want Her Kids To Inherit Her Fortune

Marie Osmond is super proud of her plans to leave her kids with absolutely nothing.

It'd take forever and a day to recount all the accomplishments Marie has attached to her name. Then again, she's earned all the props that come her way. According to Biography, Marie and her brother, Donny Osmond, found early success as the musical team, Donny and Marie. That's musical and daytime television success. Next, she attempted a solo country career, which proved that she could stand alone on her own two feet. But even once her musical popularity started to fade out, her previous success allowed her to make a living in other industries, such as film and television.

Basically, Marie really has been one of the hardest workers in Hollywood since the 1970s. And she may have her parents to thank for that. "My father and mother taught us to work hard in everything we did – not just in entertainment," shared Marie with Forbes in 2017. Her parents' guidance also helped keep her humble. "Even if I had wanted to be a spoiled celebrity, bless their hearts, they would never have let me," she added. Regarding the last point, Marie doesn't want her kids to be spoiled either. At least that's what we've deduced from her decision to not give them an inheritance.