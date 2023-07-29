The Untold Truth Of Frankie Jonas

What's it like to grow up in the shadow of three older brothers who just happen to be one of the world's biggest pop groups? Frankie Jonas can certainly speak to that, given his three older siblings — Joe, Nick, and Kevin, a.k.a. the Jonas Brothers — achieved massive success when he was still a little kid.

A kid no more — he turned 22 in 2022 — Jonas has been forging his own path independent of his famous brothers, while also inextricably connected to them. That's certainly the case with his latest gig, co-hosting ABC reality competition "Claim to Fame" alongside brother Kevin. Making his return to television more than a decade after he last appeared onscreen was very strange for him, he admitted while appearing on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "The last time that I was, like, on a camera, was with Kevin in 'Camp Rock 2,'" he said. "And so to go from that to this has been a crazy experience."

To find out more about the emergence of the youngest Jonas brother, read on to discover the untold truth of Frankie Jonas.