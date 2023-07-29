Kelly Osbourne Met Her Boyfriend Sid Wilson Thanks To Dad Ozzy

We all love when celebrity friendships turn romantic, as was the case for rocker royalty Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend Sid Wilson. The pair were friends for decades before they went public with their romance in February 2022. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up," Kelly captioned an Instagram snap that showed her kissing Wilson. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson." The Slipknot band member echoed his girlfriend's sentiments with a loved-up post of his own. "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my heart," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day my love."

Things escalated quickly from there, with both Kelly and Wilson announcing they were expecting a baby that May. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it," the TV personality gushed on Instagram. Family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne was equally ecstatic. "He's told everyone ... the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly joked to ET. "He does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy." Maybe one reason the "Crazy Train" singer is so happy is because he's known Wilson for a long time. It's not every day that a dad gets to introduce his daughter to her future baby daddy, and Wilson and Ozzy go way back.