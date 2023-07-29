Kelly Osbourne Met Her Boyfriend Sid Wilson Thanks To Dad Ozzy
We all love when celebrity friendships turn romantic, as was the case for rocker royalty Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend Sid Wilson. The pair were friends for decades before they went public with their romance in February 2022. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up," Kelly captioned an Instagram snap that showed her kissing Wilson. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson." The Slipknot band member echoed his girlfriend's sentiments with a loved-up post of his own. "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my heart," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day my love."
Things escalated quickly from there, with both Kelly and Wilson announcing they were expecting a baby that May. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it," the TV personality gushed on Instagram. Family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne was equally ecstatic. "He's told everyone ... the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly joked to ET. "He does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy." Maybe one reason the "Crazy Train" singer is so happy is because he's known Wilson for a long time. It's not every day that a dad gets to introduce his daughter to her future baby daddy, and Wilson and Ozzy go way back.
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson met at Ozzfest
In her Instagram post announcing their relationship, Kelly Osbourne wrote that she and Sid Wilson have been friends for ~23 years. They first met at Ozzfest in 1999, which is a rock and heavy metal music festival founded by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, per People. At the time, Ozzy was helping to raise Slipknot's profile, since the band was still new on the heavy metal scene. When news broke of the romance, a source said in a separate People article that, "[Kelly and Sid] have remained friends since [their first meet-cute]. They are very happy together."
Ozzy has a good relationship with the Slipknot rocker, but he was still surprised when Kelly and Wilson's friendship turned romantic. "Kelly is doing great," he told Classic Rock in 2022, prior to the birth of baby Osbourne. "Did I imagine that Sid would become family when I took Slipknot on their first big tour in 1999? Or course not, I'd no f***ing idea. But Kelly can love who she wants, and she loves him dearly."
As for Wilson, his profile has changed since he got together with Kelly. Once known in more niche rock circles, the musician's relationship with Kelly thrust him into the public eye — but he's not bothered by the media attention. "It's just part of my life," he told Knotfest. "I love [Kelly] to death. It's just the path I'm meant to be on, so there's no awkwardness about anything like that."
Kelly Osbourne had some rocky relationships before Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson seem loved-up and happy, which is nice to see given Osbourne's history of heartbreak. Prior to finding love with the Slipknot rocker, Osbourne was engaged to model Luke Worrall in 2008, but the pair broke things off after Osbourne accused him of cheating on her with Elle Schneider, per the Daily Mail. "[Luke] is the worst thing that ever happened to me ... I have never felt heartbreak like this in my life," Osbourne blasted her ex on Twitter. "I only came home for Xmas to see him meanwhile he has been f***ing hundreds of girls as well as men behind my back."
After Worrall, Osbourne moved on with chef Matt Mosshart, to whom she was also engaged. The pair broke it off in 2014, although there was no drama behind the split. "It was a mutual decision," Osbourne told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "We love each other very much. It just wasn't the right time for us." Coupled with her substance abuse issues, the "Fashion Police" star's up-and-down romances meant that she felt "behind" on some traditional life stages. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now," she confessed in a 2021 interview on "Red Table Talk" (via The Mirror). Looks like she got her wish with Wilson and then some. Congrats to the happy couple!