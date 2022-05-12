Kelly Osbourne Has Exciting Family News To Share

Kelly Osbourne has been out of the spotlight for the past few months, and now fans finally get the chance to know why. The fashion designer usually is pretty upfront about her personal life, so the absence may have felt a bit out-of-character.

For example, Osbourne has been open about her sobriety journey and how it has impacted her life plans in the past, according to People. In June 2021, Osbourne got candid about her struggles with addiction during an interview on "Red Table Talk" and discussed how her sobriety has affected her journey to starting a family. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now," she said. "My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me."

The star recently celebrated five months of sobriety in October 2021 on her 37th birthday via Instagram. In early 2022, she also announced her relationship with Sidney Wilson, but things have been quiet for the star on social media ever since. Now, she's sharing even bigger personal news.