How Kelly Osbourne Is Doing Today After Her Relapse

Kelly Osbourne has confessed that 2021 has been the "hardest year" for her. In a series of Instagram Stories posted on November 30 (via People), Osbourne said that she "was compliantly and utterly broken," after relapsing in April. Despite her heartbreaking confession, Osbourne added that she is "still putting [herself] back together again," and is in better spirits. "I am happy. I am healthy. That's all that should matter," she added.

Osbourne wrote the messages in response to an email she received from the National Enquirer. The publication allegedly sent an email to her, asking for a comment on an insensitive story it was about to publish about her putting on "a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year." The publication also cited sources saying Osbourne "has been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating," which Osbourne denied.

"This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis," Osbourne explained in one of her IG Stories. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me," she said in reference to the National Enquirer's editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, whose contact was visible in the screenshot she shared. While Osbourne continues her path to recovery, she knows it's not going to be easy, telling Extra, "[Sobriety] is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It's never going to be easy."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).