Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About How Her Addiction 'Robbed' Her Of 'Life Experiences'

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her addictions just months after she revealed she relapsed after four years of sobriety.

In April, via Instagram, Obsourne shared that she relapsed, telling fans she "promised" to be open and "honest" about her addiction struggles. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," said Osbourne, according to People. "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track." At the time, the TV personality admitted she had a "nervous breakdown" due to the year of stress that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life," Osbourne told ExtraTV. "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal."

Fast forward to June, and the TV personality is revealing more details about how her addiction has deprived her of a "normal" life.