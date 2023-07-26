Why Sinead O'Connor Ignited A Feud With Miley Cyrus

After Miley Cyrus' comments, Irish songstress Sinead O'Connor sent an open letter to the former Disney star, via The Guardian. "Dear Miley, I wasn't going to write this letter, but today I've been dodging phone calls from various newspapers who wished me to remark upon your having said in Rolling Stone your Wrecking Ball video was designed to be similar to the one for Nothing Compares," she wrote. "So this is what I need to say ... And it is said in the spirit of motherliness and with love." O'Connor then went on to express her concern for the "River" singer before expressing her disappointment over her team thinking that the video's nudity and mature elements were "in any way 'cool.'"

"It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it's the music business or yourself doing the pimping," she added. After O'Connor's comments made headlines, Cyrus brushed off her open letter on Twitter. "I don't have time to write you an open letter cause I'm hosting & performing on SNL this week," she wrote per BBC. The "We Can't Stop" singer also tweeted about O'Connor's bipolar disorder and compared her to Amanda Bynes –– who was going through a mental health crisis at the time. Cyrus' response resulted in O'Connor sending her three additional open letters, with the last one asking her to apologize for her statements, per E! News.