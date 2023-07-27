Body Language Expert Sees Kevin Spacey Enter 'Actor Mode' After Not Guilty Verdict - Exclusive

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.

A body language expert has given further insight into Kevin Spacey's courthouse speech. Back in May 2022, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged the controversial "American Beauty" actor with four counts of sexual assault against three men. "The authority of the charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," CPS said in a statement. A few months after the initial charges were brought forward, authorities authorized seven more criminal charges for sexually assaulting a fourth person between 2001 and 2004.

After a four-week trial in London, England –– which featured emotional testimonies from the four individuals, Spacey and pop singer Elton John –– a UK jury cleared the "Baby Driver" actor of the adjusted nine charges on July 26. According to AP News, the decision was reached after 12 and a half hours over three days. "I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what just happened today," Spacey said in a statement outside of the court. "But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached a decision." In the aftermath of the verdict and Spacey's statement, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with a body language expert to get a better grasp of the actor's underlying messages.