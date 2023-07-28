Why Courteney Cox Didn't Let Her Daughter Coco Start Acting As A Child

There's no shortage of celebrity children following in their famous parents' footsteps in Hollywood. But that's not the case with Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco, whom they welcomed in June 2004. While Coco has made guest appearances in her mother's "Cougar Town," she has mostly led a life out of the spotlight. She graduated high school in 2022 with college plans lined up, like a regular teen — though Coco had a change of heart.

Instead of going to college right away, Coco decided to take a gap year before leaving home. "I kind of call it a nap year, but she needed it," the "Friends" star joked on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in March 2023. "It's good. She's been home, so I haven't had that empty nest thing yet." As the daughter of two actors, Coco has always been interested in that career path, as well as having a passion for singing. "She's done plays since she was in kindergarten. Probably like 33 musical theater plays."

As such, Cox anticipates Coco will explore musical theater in the future. And Coco hopes to do that exploring far from home. "She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," Cox said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022. "We're so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own." Whether or not her musical theatre plans work out is yet to be seen, but there's a good reason Cox didn't let her daughter get into showbiz as a child.