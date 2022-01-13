Courteney Cox Reveals Surprising Fact About Her Daughter Coco
When actors David Arquette and Courteney Cox met on the set of the first "Scream" film in 1996, they played a cop and a reporter who eventually become a couple. After the cameras stopped rolling, their love story played out in real life in a similar way. Arquette and Cox got married in 1999, welcoming a daughter, Coco in 2004. Although the two actors eventually got divorced in 2013, they have remained cordial as both co-parents and co-stars.
Now, Cox and Arquette are gearing up for the newest film iteration of the "Scream" franchise, as it is set to be released on January 14, 2022, per IMDb. Given that the last movie was released a decade ago in 2011, prior to their separation, it might feel strange for some actors to return to those roles. "Well, Courteney and I have a daughter together so we co-parent quite a bit, and we're talking all the time about stuff like that," Arquette told Collider in an interview from October 2021. "We discussed reading the script and thoughts and feelings. So yeah, I was the first one to jump on board because I do love playing this character."
However, as Cox and Arquette's daughter also approaches her 18th birthday, many fans of the franchise might wonder if she watches her famous family's films.
Coco Arquette hasn't seen the new Scream yet
During a new interview, iconic "Scream" co-stars and former couple Courteney Cox and David Arquette sat down with Extra to discuss the upcoming film. In addition to mentioning what it was like to return to the franchise, they also revealed what their teenage daughter thinks about watching her parents' acting roles.
According to Arquette, Coco hasn't seen the upcoming version of "Scream 5," though she has watched some of the first "Scream" movie that came out in 1996. Cox said, "She doesn't like to watch anything we do ... I'm gonna make her watch this one with her eyes open ... I didn't watch most of this film — I hear it's really good." However, Coco also isn't the only child in the horror movie franchise to not watch the "Scream" movies. Actor Neve Campbell, who plays lead character Sidney Prescott, revealed recently in an interview with The New York Times that her much younger sons haven't watched the franchise either.
At the end of the day, it just might come down to parental embarrassment, especially after Arquette alluded to Coco during his 2011 run on "Dancing with the Stars" in Us Weekly. "Coco is a little worried I'll embarrass her, and I'm sure I will," he said.