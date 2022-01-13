Courteney Cox Reveals Surprising Fact About Her Daughter Coco

When actors David Arquette and Courteney Cox met on the set of the first "Scream" film in 1996, they played a cop and a reporter who eventually become a couple. After the cameras stopped rolling, their love story played out in real life in a similar way. Arquette and Cox got married in 1999, welcoming a daughter, Coco in 2004. Although the two actors eventually got divorced in 2013, they have remained cordial as both co-parents and co-stars.

Now, Cox and Arquette are gearing up for the newest film iteration of the "Scream" franchise, as it is set to be released on January 14, 2022, per IMDb. Given that the last movie was released a decade ago in 2011, prior to their separation, it might feel strange for some actors to return to those roles. "Well, Courteney and I have a daughter together so we co-parent quite a bit, and we're talking all the time about stuff like that," Arquette told Collider in an interview from October 2021. "We discussed reading the script and thoughts and feelings. So yeah, I was the first one to jump on board because I do love playing this character."

However, as Cox and Arquette's daughter also approaches her 18th birthday, many fans of the franchise might wonder if she watches her famous family's films.