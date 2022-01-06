David Arquette Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox

It's tough for a marriage to last in Hollywood, and sadly, many seem to have an expiration date. That was the case for Courteney Cox and David Arquette. According to InStyle, the couple first met on the set of "Scream" in 1996. The movie turned out to be one of the most popular of the decade and has added a few more installments to the franchise over the years. The relationship didn't quite start out with a bang for one of them, Arquette says. "Was it love at first sight? For me it was, but not for her. I had to trick her," he told Bang Media (via MEWS). "We met at a pre-party before we started filming 'Scream.' I was being a little cocky and Courteney was like, 'Ah, I've heard of you,' and we just kept flirting for a while."

At the time, Cox was also starring in "Friends." The pair married in 1999 during a ceremony in San Francisco, and had one daughter, Coco Arquette, together. Sadly, their marriage came tumbling down in 2013, ultimately ending in divorce. Following the split, Arquette spoke with Howard Stern about moving on from the marriage, explaining that it was tough for him to be intimate with someone that was not his ex-wife. "It was the end of all the intimacy I shared with my wife. It was like a new thing. It was like... putting that away," he shared.

The two have since worked together and spilled the deets on what it was like.