Who Is Melissa Joan Hart's Husband, Mark Wilkerson?
Melissa Joan Hart grew up in the spotlight starring in hit shows such as "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," so it's no wonder she has dated quite a few teenage heartthrobs. In a 2013 interview with "Access Hollywood Live," she described hooking up with Ryan Reynolds, James Van Der Beek, and Nick Carter (via TV Guide). However, it was a date with Jerry O'Connell that led her to meet her husband, Mark Wilkerson. "I met Mark and that [same] night I made out with Jerry. But, the next morning at the Derby races, Jerry is hitting on someone else and I said, 'Oh, I see how this is going to be.' And then Jerry said to me, 'When we get back to LA are we going to hang out?' And I said, 'I don't think so, I think I met the man I'm going to marry," Hart recalled.
Hart and Wilkerson wed in 2003, which was documented in the six-part series, "Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart." Although this was Wilkerson's first foray into television, he's no stranger to the spotlight and was even behind an American Idol's hit song.
Mark Wilkerson is a musician
After dating a handful of actors, Melissa Joan Hart fell for a musician. Her husband Mark Wilkerson was in a band called Cog in the late '90s, but left in 2001 and formed the alternative band Course of Nature, in which he sang and played rhythm guitar. They signed with Lava/Atlantic Records and released their first album, "Superkala," which included their hit song, "Caught in the Sun." The band experienced some management issues, but Wilkerson tried to keep Course of Nature afloat and got the band signed with Silent Majority in 2007. They released their album, "Damaged" in 2008, which would be their last as of date.
Wilkerson is not just a talented singer and guitar player, but he's a lyricist as well. Along with "American Idol" stars Chris Daughtry and Ace Young, Wilkerson co-wrote the lyrics to the hit 2006 song, "It's Not Over." While music is definitely in his blood, Wilkerson's first priority is Hart and their children. In a 2007 interview with Metal Underground, he shared, "If I'm not doing anything related to music then I'm with my son and wife. My wife's pregnant; we got a second on the way due in March. It's weird, cause you gotta lead two lives. I really got adjusted to the daddy mode so it's gonna take me a while to jump into the rock and roll mode." Wilkerson's other passion is working out, and he motivated Hart to maintain her 40-pound weight loss after having their three kids.
Mark Wilkerson is passionate about fitness
A couple that works out together stays together; at least that's the case for Melissa Joan Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson. After giving birth to their three sons, Mason, Braydon, and Tucker, Hart lost 40 pounds with Nutrisystem. The actor made the commitment to keep the weight off with the help of Wilkerson. "Since he's such an avid workout guy, I wanted to have him train me to see how my body could shift and change," the "Drive Me Crazy" star shared with People. Working out is also their alone time. "This is a good way to join together and spend time — just the two of us — away from the kids. [It also helps] get her back in shape after three babies," Wilkerson chimed in.
Hart and Wilkerson's system seems to be working as they celebrated a milestone in their marriage. "How it started vs how it's going. 20 years later," the actor wrote while sharing a then-and-now picture of the two. In another post, she shared a video of her and Wilkerson grooving to INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart" for their first dance, proving that they picked the perfect song.