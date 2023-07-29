Who Is Melissa Joan Hart's Husband, Mark Wilkerson?

Melissa Joan Hart grew up in the spotlight starring in hit shows such as "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," so it's no wonder she has dated quite a few teenage heartthrobs. In a 2013 interview with "Access Hollywood Live," she described hooking up with Ryan Reynolds, James Van Der Beek, and Nick Carter (via TV Guide). However, it was a date with Jerry O'Connell that led her to meet her husband, Mark Wilkerson. "I met Mark and that [same] night I made out with Jerry. But, the next morning at the Derby races, Jerry is hitting on someone else and I said, 'Oh, I see how this is going to be.' And then Jerry said to me, 'When we get back to LA are we going to hang out?' And I said, 'I don't think so, I think I met the man I'm going to marry," Hart recalled.

Hart and Wilkerson wed in 2003, which was documented in the six-part series, "Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart." Although this was Wilkerson's first foray into television, he's no stranger to the spotlight and was even behind an American Idol's hit song.