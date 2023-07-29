Whatever Happened To These '90s One-Hit Wonders?

The 1990s was a dynamic and inventive decade for music. Led by acts such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, the explosion of grunge shaped both music and fashion, as flannel shirts and long hair became all the rage, and Seattle suddenly became the musical epicenter of the planet. On the flip side, the pop charts began filling up with a glut of singing, dancing boy bands, with the likes of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and New Kids on the Block selling zillions of CDs while their handsome young faces appeared on t-shirts, lunchboxes, and Barbie-style dolls.

The '90s also introduced a crop of one-hit wonders, artists who instantly skyrocketed to superstardom on the strength of a massively popular hit single, only to fade away into obscurity just as quickly. These artists spanned various genres, from rock to pop to novelty numbers — remember when "The Macarena" became a thing, or when a pair of balding brothers calling themselves Right Said Fred chanting "I'm Too Sexy" got everybody singing and dancing along?

There were no shortage of these short-lived stars during that era, so read on for a look at whatever happened to these '90s one-hit wonders.