Sinéad O'Connor's Final Posts Before Death Are Heartbreaking Now

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

In the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's tragic death, fans and friends alike continue to pay tribute to the Irish singer. "Sinéad was the biggest star I ever met. And I was so starstruck I barely spoke," former Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote on Instagram. "In many ways a star that shone so bright it was probably hard to cope having that much talent. The most beautiful voice, face, and aura." Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis also took to social media, detailing their friendship and some of her favorite things about the late singer. "She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace."

According to the BBC, O'Connor was found unresponsive in her south London home on July 26, and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 56. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," O'Connor's family announced in a statement (via NPR). Though an autopsy has yet to be released, officials have since confirmed that no foul play is suspected.

Though not much of a social media user, in the wake of her tragic and sudden death, O'Connor's final posts have become even more heart-wrenching.