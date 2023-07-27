Sinéad O'Connor's Final Posts Before Death Are Heartbreaking Now
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
In the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's tragic death, fans and friends alike continue to pay tribute to the Irish singer. "Sinéad was the biggest star I ever met. And I was so starstruck I barely spoke," former Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote on Instagram. "In many ways a star that shone so bright it was probably hard to cope having that much talent. The most beautiful voice, face, and aura." Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis also took to social media, detailing their friendship and some of her favorite things about the late singer. "She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace."
According to the BBC, O'Connor was found unresponsive in her south London home on July 26, and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 56. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," O'Connor's family announced in a statement (via NPR). Though an autopsy has yet to be released, officials have since confirmed that no foul play is suspected.
Though not much of a social media user, in the wake of her tragic and sudden death, O'Connor's final posts have become even more heart-wrenching.
Sinéad O'Connor shared a number of poignant posts in the days leading to her death
On July 11, Sinéad O'Connor took to Facebook to announce that she had returned to London after 23 years away from the city. "Very happy to be home. Soon finishing my album. Release early next year," she added. In the post, O'Connor also hinted at a possible world tour across Europe, Australia, and the United States. But while the "8 Good Reasons" singer's posts indicated that she was in good spirits at the time, things soon took a poignant turn.
Taking to Twitter on July 17, O'Connor shared a photo of herself posing with her 17 year old son Shane, who died by suicide in 2022. "Been living as undead night creature since," she wrote, referencing her struggle with Shane's death. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him." In a separate post, O'Connor shared a playlist seemingly aimed at helping grieving mothers who lost their kids to suicide.
Back in June, O'Connor shared a different tweet containing a video of the Hawaiian ho'oponopono, a prayer to ease suffering, guide forgiveness, and encourage reconciliation. "This is dedicated to the many upon whom I have in my life so far brought suffering and is also, with love, for anyone who has in their lives so far brought suffering upon me."
Sinéad O'Connor was vocal about her mental health struggles
She might have been considered an icon for her ethereal voice and a revolutionist for never backing down in the face of injustice, but like many, Sinéad O'Connor had her struggles. After an unstable childhood riddled with abuse and neglect, O'Connor was diagnosed with post traumatic stress syndrome, bipolar disorder, and borderline personality disorder, per People.
In the past, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer opened up about her mental health struggles, which resulted in occasional suicidal episodes. More often than not, O'Connor publicly cried for help online. "I was mental. But I don't regret those 'embarrassing' videos," she once told People of her public meltdowns. "I'm quite proud, in a weird way, that I was that open ... The nature of a singer is to be emotionally honest. I've always been pretty open. And I have no regrets."
O'Connor's struggles seemingly became worse following the death of her teenage son, Shane. A few weeks after his death, the prolific O'Connor sparked concern after sharing tweets alluding to suicidal thoughts. "I've decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone," she wrote in the disturbing tweet (via CNN). In a follow-up tweet, however, the Irish singer apologized for the scare, adding that officials had been contacted and she would be getting help at a hospital. "Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay," she added.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org