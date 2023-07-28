The Truth About What Happened To Bitsbox After Appearing On Shark Tank

Children are the future, and coding subscription company Bitsbox pitched itself to the "Shark Tank" investors in Season 8 hoping to reel in money to help educate the youth on the fundamental computer skill. A tense negotiation had the potential to halt the company's momentum, so how has Bitsbox fared since its dive into the tank?

Before creating Bitsbox, founders Scott Lininger and Aidan Chopra were coworkers at one of the biggest technology companies in the world, Google. Searching for an engaging way to teach the next generation about coding, Lininger designed a prototype of a box that contained kid-friendly coding instruction cards for his 7-year-old daughter. The test was a success and Lininger and Chopra quit their positions at Google to launch Bitsbox in 2014. The company sends its monthly subscribers one Bitsbox per month, allowing kids from ages 6 to 14 to build and play their own mobile apps.

This sounds like the exact kind of innovative tech company that the "Shark Tank" judges would jump to make a deal with, but expectations took a turn when the Bitsbox team entered the arena.