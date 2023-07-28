What's The Real Meaning Of Missin' U By Tori Kelly? Here's What We Think

Tori Kelly has entered a new career stage with one of her latest music drops. The singer-songwriter gained fame as a teen contestant on "American Idol" in 2010, per Feeling the Vibe magazine. Kelly made it through the first two rounds of the series, but was sent home just prior to the final 24 contestants being chosen. In a 2013 chat with American Songwriter, Kelly discussed how the experience of being on the hit reality competition series helped her as an artist. "I'm grateful for my time on 'American Idol' because after that I definitely became a better songwriter because a fire was lit inside me," Kelly said. "I learned a lot from being on that show, especially with the camera in your face 24/7 trying to catch you slip-up somehow...which is nothing against the show."

She has gone on to release several albums, including 2015's "Unbreakable Smile," in addition to "Hiding Place," "Inspired by True Events," and "A Tori Kelly Christmas," via AllMusic. Per the Recording Academy, Kelly has scored two Grammy Awards and a total of five nominations through her music. With one of her new songs, Kelly is exploring themes related to the past.