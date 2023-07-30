The Evolution Of Khloé Kardashian's Face

In the world of Hollywood, cosmetic procedures are about as common as a shopping trip on Sunset Boulevard. They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can certainly ease the pain of aging. From fillers and botox to facelifts and liposuction, celebrities will do just about anything to keep up appearances. While going under the knife can be daunting, for some A-listers it's a walk in the park. Many stars have been known to knock out several surgical procedures in a single day to achieve their desired look (Heidi Montag, anyone?)

Society has come a long way in how we view cosmetic procedures, and many stars are open about what work they've done in an effort to make it more mainstream. After all, no one is perfect, and everyone has the right to fix an insecurity that might elevate their confidence. Brazilian singer Anitta agrees, as the singer has jokingly admitted in a Nylon interview to having undergone "hundreds of plastic surgeries." These days, more and more people are respecting transparency — especially when it comes to challenging stigmas about cosmetic procedures.

Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two about beauty standards — the reality star has undergone a physical transformation of her own. The Good American founder looks completely different from when she debuted to viewers over a decade ago on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Kardashian has no problem owning her new look — and shutting down rumors on the Internet as to what exactly she's done. We're taking a look at the evolution of Khloe Kardashian's face