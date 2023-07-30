The Evolution Of Khloé Kardashian's Face
In the world of Hollywood, cosmetic procedures are about as common as a shopping trip on Sunset Boulevard. They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can certainly ease the pain of aging. From fillers and botox to facelifts and liposuction, celebrities will do just about anything to keep up appearances. While going under the knife can be daunting, for some A-listers it's a walk in the park. Many stars have been known to knock out several surgical procedures in a single day to achieve their desired look (Heidi Montag, anyone?)
Society has come a long way in how we view cosmetic procedures, and many stars are open about what work they've done in an effort to make it more mainstream. After all, no one is perfect, and everyone has the right to fix an insecurity that might elevate their confidence. Brazilian singer Anitta agrees, as the singer has jokingly admitted in a Nylon interview to having undergone "hundreds of plastic surgeries." These days, more and more people are respecting transparency — especially when it comes to challenging stigmas about cosmetic procedures.
Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two about beauty standards — the reality star has undergone a physical transformation of her own. The Good American founder looks completely different from when she debuted to viewers over a decade ago on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Kardashian has no problem owning her new look — and shutting down rumors on the Internet as to what exactly she's done. We're taking a look at the evolution of Khloe Kardashian's face
Khloé Kardashian was dubbed 'the fat sister'
Being a reality television star comes with its fair share of ups and downs. While fame and fortune may be nice, it does little to ease the pain of being criticized by the entire world. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was dubbed "the fat sister" by viewers for years. The Good American founder spoke to People about the constant chatter about her weight online, saying: "Growing up, I was always chubby," adding, "I knew I didn't look like my sisters and I didn't have those shapes, but I didn't think that was wrong." She tried to take the criticism in stride, admitting she was accustomed to being compared to her sisters. "'Okay, I'm the fat, funny sister. Who cares?" she said, adding, "I almost let that take ownership of me. I wasn't fat; I wasn't obese. But I would let society make me believe that I was."
The gossip didn't stop when Kardashian slimmed down. The "KUWTK" star sported a noticeably thinner figure in 2015, telling People she dropped 40 pounds by focusing on her nutrition and exercising regularly. Internet trolls have constantly slammed Kardashian's Instagram posts, accusing her of going under the knife or altering her photos to achieve a thinner frame. She's taken the criticism in stride, however, writing in a letter on Instagram: "My body, my image, and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."
Khloé Kardashian's divorce motivated her to go to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's fitness journey began amidst her divorce from her ex-husband Lamar Odom. The pair got together in 2009 in a whirlwind romance that had them tying the knot just a month later. Kardashian and Odom were married for four years before the Good American founder filed for divorce in 2013 amidst several cheating allegations on the NBA star's part.
While her marriage might have ended, the reality star admitted in a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., per Us Weekly, that going through the divorce gave her a newfound passion for fitness. Kardashian went through a dramatic physical transformation, yet she still faced backlash on the Internet. "Now on my Instagram page people comment saying 'I liked you better when you were bigger' and I think, 'Thank God I don't live my life for other people because I'd be in a constant tug of war,'" she said. "I have never felt 'fat' I just didn't realize how unhealthy I was until I look back at pictures."
The dedicated mother of two hits the gym before the sun comes up, and her trainer Joel Bouraima is the first to admit that her work ethic is unmatched. "Let me start by saying that no matter what time Khloé and I are working out, she's always at the gym 30 minutes before to stretch and warm up ... And yes, even when we start at 6 a.m., she's in her gym at 5:30 a.m. stretched and ready for me," he told Poosh.
Khloé Kardashian's photoshop fails
Khloé Kardashian is known for going to great lengths to get the perfect Instagram snap — so much so that it has led to a few Facetune flops. The mother of two has been candid about her use of the app, telling Chelsea Handler in her Netflix documentary "Chelsea Does" that, "Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It's life-changing," adding, "It's the only way to live."
The reality star has come under fire over the years from fans who believe she's taken her photo-editing too far, however. Internet trolls called her out in 2023 for posting a set of Instagram photos that included one featuring an awkwardly-bent leg, which fans took to be an editing mishap to slim her legs. Kardashian swiftly took the post down and reposted a new set of snaps, seemingly unaltered. Fans were quick to judge the Good American founder on the post, with one user writing: "Is there any natural beauty left?"
The reality star has a history of Instagram faux pas, with one particular post in 2016 featuring a bent doorframe in the background. After reposting the original unedited photo, Kardashian wrote at the time, per US Weekly, "My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated [due to a car accident] and never recovered," adding, "Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!!"
Khloé Kardashian claimed her nose got thinner because she lost weight
Khloé Kardashian was accused of getting a nose job for years. Ever since she slimmed down in 2015, fans questioned whether her new appearance also included a new nose. The reality star denied the rumors at the time, however, even calling on Doctor Terry Dubrow to prove her point.
Kardashian hosted Dubrow on an episode of her talk show "Kocktails With Khloé," as shared by Us Weekly, in 2016, in which the "Botched" doctor said, "When you were bigger, your nose can get wider." The Good American founder replied, "It's like when you're pregnant, your nose spreads because there's fat pockets in there, I guess. So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller, and also I now know about contouring. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider."
Per Us Weekly, Kardashian ultimately fessed up to getting her nose done, however, on the reunion episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2021. " ... I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don't I talk about it?'" She went on to admit she had never been asked outright about the procedure in interviews. "No one's ever asked me," she said, adding, "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."
Khloé Kardashian was accused of having face transplants
Khloé Kardashian had some harsh words for the Internet trolls that accused her of undergoing multiple face transplants. On an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" (TS 50:30) podcast in 2022, she admitted that "It did use to bother me when people were, like, I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'" she joked. " ... Like, I had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. And I love it, I don't care to lie about it, nothing, but the transplant thing, I just want to understand why. I don't know."
Despite her transparency, fans continue to question Kardashian's ever-evolving appearance via her Instagram selfies. Kardashian responded to one Instagram user who commented on a selfie the reality star posted in 2019, per Us Weekly, writing, "Now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man ... you guys are really reaching. but sure, whatever you want to believe. I'm good with whatever babe. much love sent your way."
Kardashian went on to admit during the podcast that social media nowadays has amplified cancel culture, and the struggle to navigate Internet trolls and negative backlash takes its toll on one's confidence. "This isn't natural what we're exposed to," she said. "And hearing so much outside noise is definitely something that you can't prepare yourself for." (TS 7:40)
When Khloé Kardashian was mistaken for her sisters
Khloé Kardashian has seen her fair share of wild theories and accusations, but she was flattered when her fans mistook her for her half-sister Kendall Jenner. The "Strong Looks Better Naked" author posted an Instagram snap at the gym in 2021 that had fans questioning whether they were looking at Kardashian or Jenner.
In the snap, per Us Weekly, the mother of two was wearing a green workout set with a matching green hoodie while squatting for a mirror selfie. Fans took to the comments, writing, "I almost thought you were Kendall lol," and another commenting, "At first glance I thought this was Kendall." The "Revenge Body" star wasn't opposed to the comparisons, jokingly responding back, "In my dreams lol."
It wasn't the first time Kardashian was called out for a strikingly similar appearance to her sister. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also took fans by surprise when she posted an Instagram photo wearing a hoodie from Scott Disick's "Talentless" company. "I look so young in this photo, I love it! Lol maybe it's the hoodie?!" she captioned the post. Fans agreed with her caption, even comparing her to her younger half-sister Kylie. "I honestly thought this was Kylie .. " one user wrote.
Khloé Kardashian denies she got surgery to lengthen her arms
Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to commentary on her physical appearance — so much so that she's developed a sense of humor about it. The Good American founder had a good laugh in 2021 when promotional photos for her company's shoe drop had Internet trolls questioning the length of her arms and legs.
"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" she tweeted along with a shot of herself where her feet are positioned at a noticeably larger angle than the rest of her body. "It's the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f–king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them."
The denim designer shut down the chatter, claiming she had never undergone surgery to enhance her hands or limbs in any way.
Fans questioned Khloe Kardashian's slimmed down face
Khloé Kardashian got heads turning when she sported a new hairstyle in 2022 for her Sorbet Magazine cover shoot. Before the issue was published, the reality star posted an Instagram snap sporting bangs, causing a buzz on social media. Kardashian revealed she used clip-on bangs for the magazine cover, tweeting, "I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face, I still liked them. Would you ever get bangs?"
While many of her fans commented in a show of support for the new hairstyle, others questioned the look. "I don't think it was the bangs that changed your face," one user wrote. Another chimed in, writing, "Literally who is that??"
In typical Khloé fashion, the Good American founder didn't let the haters get her down. "I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who 'looks up' to me must know I've lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs," the TV personality wrote, as shared by Us Weekly. "I didn't know I had to do a running list. Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion."