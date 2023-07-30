What's The Real Meaning Of Meltdown By Travis Scott? Here's What We Think

Does Travis Scott's new single, "Meltdown," really mean what we think it means?

Since bursting onto the hip-hop scene in 2012, Scott has established a long and controversial music career, which includes various hit singles and streaming achievements — and a deadly concert disaster. After taking a nearly two-year hiatus following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Scott began to tease his new music era, which started off with his one-week Las Vegas residency, "Road to Utopia," according to Variety. In addition to his performances in Sin City, the "Sicko Mode" rapper left various Easter eggs across social media.

Following months of teasing, Scott finally released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia," featuring guest appearances from Beyoncé, Drake, SZA and more. When speaking about the album's title, Scott told PIN-UP, "Utopia is something that people feel so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself." With the 19-track album officially making the rounds, we wanted to take a deeper look at his single, "Meltdown," and its shocking set of lyrics.