What's The Real Meaning Of Meltdown By Travis Scott? Here's What We Think
Does Travis Scott's new single, "Meltdown," really mean what we think it means?
Since bursting onto the hip-hop scene in 2012, Scott has established a long and controversial music career, which includes various hit singles and streaming achievements — and a deadly concert disaster. After taking a nearly two-year hiatus following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Scott began to tease his new music era, which started off with his one-week Las Vegas residency, "Road to Utopia," according to Variety. In addition to his performances in Sin City, the "Sicko Mode" rapper left various Easter eggs across social media.
Following months of teasing, Scott finally released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia," featuring guest appearances from Beyoncé, Drake, SZA and more. When speaking about the album's title, Scott told PIN-UP, "Utopia is something that people feel so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself." With the 19-track album officially making the rounds, we wanted to take a deeper look at his single, "Meltdown," and its shocking set of lyrics.
Is Travis Scott referencing Kylie Jenner's rumored fling Timothée Chalamet?
Since the release of "Utopia," Travis Scott fans have theorized that track seven, "Meltdown," is about Kylie Jenner and her rumored new beau, actor Timothée Chalamet. During Scott's first verse, the Grammy-nominated rapper spits bars relating to chocolate and Willy Wonka. "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)," he says. Of course, fans will recall that Chalamet is set to star as the titular "Wonka" in the upcoming film. Scott then seemingly takes a swipe at Jenner by telling her to find someone better: "Bun an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h."
In response to the shocking diss, one fan tweeted, "Never in my life would I've thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet." Another fan poked fun at the situation, by posting an old video of Chalamet rapping. "Oh travis scott better watch his back bc Timothée could eat him up if he wanted to," they wrote. Back in March, Jenner and Chalamet made headlines after a source told Us Weekly they were getting to know each other. "Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet, and she does see potential," they said. The insider also explained to the news outlet that, while the two were forming a connection, Jenner was leaving the door open for a future reconciliation with Scott. "Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn't happened yet," they added.
Drake takes aim at Pusha T and Pharrell Williams on Travis Scott's track
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren't the only high-profile celebrities to have seemingly been dissed on Travis Scott's new track, "Meltdown." At the start of the high-energy record, featured artist Drake delivers pointed bars that suspiciously contain the letter "T." "Yeah, tensions is definitely rising. T'd up right now. T time, T time, T time, T time, T time," he raps. Since 2011, Drake and Pusha T have been embroiled in an on-and-off feud featuring ghostwriting allegations, fake drug dealer accusations and secret love child announcements.
As the verse continues, the "Tuscan Leather" rapper shifts his attention from the "Daytona" artist to Pharrell Williams, who's had a long working partnership with Pusha. "Man, f**k all that spinning the narrative s**t, I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss," Drake says. The line seems to be in reference to him purchasing the "Happy" singer's custom Jacob & Co N.E.R.D jewelry pieces. Williams had auctioned them off on his website Joopiter in November 2022 before they were spotted on Drake's neck in his video for "Jumbotron S**t Poppin," per Vanity Fair.
Toward the end of his "Meltdown" verse, Drake targets Williams again for joining Louis Vuitton as the men's creative director. His friend and late fashion icon Virgil Abloh once held the position. "Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t. Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s**t."