Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin MacRae Cheat On Co-Star Daisy Kelliher?
Each season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" seems to be wilder than the last, and the latest episodes surround a new complicated romance. Daisy Kelliher seemed to have a connection with fellow deck mate Gary King, but in Season 4, she had her eyes set on someone else.
In April 2023, before the Season 4 premiere, Kelliher told InTouch Weekly that there were moments with chief engineer Colin MacRae that seemed to be a bit more romantic. She said, "There were little moments that we'd like maybe brush hands or look at each other that I don't think anyone else really picked up on. But he always had a girlfriend, so I always just friend zoned in the whole situation and never kind of expected anything more." However, Season 4 proved that there was something more between the two as a new romance sparked.
However, MacRae and Kelliher's romance didn't seem to last long, and by the end of the season, it was clear their relationship was falling apart. Things had gotten so bad between the two that cheating allegations surrounding MacRae began circulating.
Daisy Kelliher claims Colin MacRae cheated on her
Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher had a whirlwind romance in Season 4 of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," but it eventually came crashing down. In June 2023, Kelliher teased with People that she and MacRae had a falling out. She shared, "It's difficult to not be able to kind of comment on it because I don't want to spoil anything for the viewers or anything like that. But yeah, a lot has happened in the last year." What could have happened? Well, according to Kelliher, MacRae cheated on her, per Bravo.
At the Season 4 reunion, Kelliher claimed that MacRae overlapped their relationship with another woman, per Bravo. She said, "You also slept with her when you and I were trying to be together. You made me feel so guilty about Gary. I eventually stopped talking to him, I eventually stopped being friends with him." But even though Kelliher was willing to cut off whatever she had with Gary King, it seems that MacRae wasn't willing to do the same. Although MacRae supposedly told Kelliher that there was "nothing between" him and this mystery woman, it turned out, that wasn't true. She said, "So then to find out from my crew members a couple of months after we had broken up that he was now in a serious relationship with this woman, it was very shocking for me to hear, very hurtful."
Colin MacRae denied cheating allegations
Colin MacRae wasn't going to let his name be dragged through the mud on the Season 4 reunion of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." Instead, the reality star stood up to the cheating allegations that Daisy Kelliher threw his way.
He told Andy Cohen that his relationship with his new girlfriend began "six to eight weeks" after he and Kelliher ended things, per Bravo. MacRae then explained he tried to give his relationship with Kelliher a shot, but it didn't work out. He explained, "I did my very, very, very f***ing best to try to be with this woman. [...] This isn't bad-mouthing Daisy, but she was sort of pushing me away a little bit, trying to figure out if it was real, and unfortunately, by the time she figured out it was real, I had sort of..." Kelliher then interjected and said, "Moved on to someone else." So, it seems like both MacRae and Kelliher have their own sides to the story.
As for who MacRae's mystery woman is, there's not much known about her. However, the reality star revealed that her name is Brit, per Soaps. And for "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" fans, that's all they need as they reportedly found MacRae's new partner, Brittany Amodeo, through social media. Although nothing has been confirmed by MacRae himself, he has commented on several of her photos and has been pictured with Amodeo. Hopefully, this new relationship with Brit will last longer than his whirlwind romance with Kelliher.