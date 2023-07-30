Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin MacRae Cheat On Co-Star Daisy Kelliher?

Each season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" seems to be wilder than the last, and the latest episodes surround a new complicated romance. Daisy Kelliher seemed to have a connection with fellow deck mate Gary King, but in Season 4, she had her eyes set on someone else.

In April 2023, before the Season 4 premiere, Kelliher told InTouch Weekly that there were moments with chief engineer Colin MacRae that seemed to be a bit more romantic. She said, "There were little moments that we'd like maybe brush hands or look at each other that I don't think anyone else really picked up on. But he always had a girlfriend, so I always just friend zoned in the whole situation and never kind of expected anything more." However, Season 4 proved that there was something more between the two as a new romance sparked.

However, MacRae and Kelliher's romance didn't seem to last long, and by the end of the season, it was clear their relationship was falling apart. Things had gotten so bad between the two that cheating allegations surrounding MacRae began circulating.