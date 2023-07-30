Meg Ryan's Adopted Daughter Daisy True Is All Grown Up

Meg Ryan has played many notable parts in her decades-long career as an actor, from Sally Albright in the classic flick "When Harry Met Sally" to Annie Reed in the romance film "Sleepless In Seattle." However, her most important role is being a mother to her two children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan. Meg welcomed her son Jack with her former husband Dennis Quaid in 1992. Per People, the pair split up in 2000 after nine years of marriage. Following her divorce, the Golden Globe winner decided to expand her family by adopting a baby girl from China in 2006. She named her Daisy, like the flower. "I just can't imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it's so good with her in it," the proud mom gushed to Redbook magazine in 2007, via Yahoo! Life. "She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully."

With Daisy, everything was easy. "There's no sweat on it, man," shared Meg. "She's very smart and she's very generous. I love that she's funny. I love that." China's adoption assignments are random, but despite that, Meg said she believes it was fate that brought her and Daisy together. "I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have," the "You've Got Mail" star stressed, adding, "We are so compatible." Now, nearly two decades later, Meg's adopted daughter is all grown up.