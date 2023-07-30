Meg Ryan's Adopted Daughter Daisy True Is All Grown Up
Meg Ryan has played many notable parts in her decades-long career as an actor, from Sally Albright in the classic flick "When Harry Met Sally" to Annie Reed in the romance film "Sleepless In Seattle." However, her most important role is being a mother to her two children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan. Meg welcomed her son Jack with her former husband Dennis Quaid in 1992. Per People, the pair split up in 2000 after nine years of marriage. Following her divorce, the Golden Globe winner decided to expand her family by adopting a baby girl from China in 2006. She named her Daisy, like the flower. "I just can't imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it's so good with her in it," the proud mom gushed to Redbook magazine in 2007, via Yahoo! Life. "She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully."
With Daisy, everything was easy. "There's no sweat on it, man," shared Meg. "She's very smart and she's very generous. I love that she's funny. I love that." China's adoption assignments are random, but despite that, Meg said she believes it was fate that brought her and Daisy together. "I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have," the "You've Got Mail" star stressed, adding, "We are so compatible." Now, nearly two decades later, Meg's adopted daughter is all grown up.
Daisy True has graduated from high school
Meg Ryan's adopted daughter, Daisy True Ryan, is now in her late teens and is a high school graduate. As reported by The Daily Mail, Daisy — who recently turned 19 — went to a private school in lower Manhattan, and was often seen with her mother on shopping trips and grocery runs around the city, even during public events. In July 2019, Daisy joined her mother at the Schiaparelli Fall Winter fashion show during the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris (seen above). The teenager looked all grown up in a plain white dress, which she paired with black sneakers and a silver necklace, while Meg looked stunning in her all-black outfit. After the show, the "Sleepless In Seattle" star was photographed by the paparazzi as she and her daughter walked out of the venue together, hand in hand, (via YouTube).
Although not a huge fan of social media, Meg has also occasionally shared glimpses of her daughter via her Instagram page. In January 2019, the proud mother posted a sweet throwback shot of her daughter as a baby, alongside a more recent photo of Daisy set in black and white. "My girl," was her simple caption for the post, followed by a heart emoji. In the comments section of her post, fans and followers of Meg could not help but praise Daisy. "She's so beautiful," commented one fan. "Beautiful. Adoption is such a precious gift!" wrote another. While another fan said, "Oh my goodness how time flies. She's not a little girl anymore!"
Meg Ryan's son Jack is now an actor
Jack Quaid, Meg Ryan's son with her former husband Dennis Quaid, is also all grown up and has followed in his parents' footsteps. Jack launched his acting career playing Marvel in the blockbuster film "The Hunger Games" in 2012. He has since appeared in a string of big screen and small screen projects, including "The Boys" and "Oppenheimer." Jack — who went to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts — knew he wanted to act at a very early age, according to his dad. "It was just a very natural thing that he did, it wasn't something we pushed him towards," Dennis said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020. "Ever since he was a kid, it was kinda obvious that he was gonna do that."
Speaking with People in 2022, Jack said he was fortunate to have the support of his famous parents growing up. "It's lucky that I got to grow up saying, 'Hey I want to be an actor' and they understood that. I didn't grow up in a house that didn't quite understand what that meant, or a house that would tell me, 'Oh, that probably isn't the wisest choice,'" he said, adding that his parents have been nonetheless hands-off when it comes to his acting career. "Like I had that privilege, and I was lucky to have people that understood what that meant and supported me going into it," he added.