Todd Chrisley's 'Celebrity Status' Appears To Be Having An Adverse Impact On His Prison Experience

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have survived six months in prison so far, but life behind bars hasn't been easy for the couple, who owned two extravagant homes in Nashville at the time of their sentencing. The largest of the pair boasts 10 bathrooms and an eight-car garage, so, yeah, the Chrisleys have to be feeling a bit cramped in their new digs.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley has spoken about the emotional toll their prison sentences are having on the rest of the family, and she's also passed along some details regarding her parents' experiences to her "Unlocked" podcast listeners. During the July 25 episode, she and her brother Chase Chrisley claimed neither parent had air conditioning. Savannah also said that rattlesnakes had taken up residence in Julie's Kentucky prison, the Federal Medical Center Lexington, where she's serving a seven-year sentence. However, Chase corrected her and said that Julie's scaly bunkmates were actually some other species of (still poisonous) snake. "Air conditioning is the least of it. I mean, whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," said Savannah. "It's a nightmare," was Chase's verdict.

But for Todd, who is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, the living conditions aren't his only issue. He's rather famous, you see, and being a star apparently doesn't always earn you extra perks behind bars.