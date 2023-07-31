The One Thing Sandra Oh And Alexander Payne Feuded About During Their Divorce

Move over Villanelle — "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh doesn't have a problem finding love IRL. That said, the actress, who rose to fame playing Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," has always kept her personal life private. Rather than go red carpet official with anyone, Oh opted to take her parents to the Emmys in 2008 and 2018. Unlike other stars who post loved-up snaps on social media, Oh's Instagram is scrubbed clean of significant others. As a result, her relationship with director/producer Alexander Payne in the early 2000s flew under the radar.

The two were married from 2003-2005 before Oh's career took off. Apparently, Oh felt she didn't have time for romance because she was laser-focused on her career. "[I'm] B-U-S-Y, in all capitals! I want it in the [expletive] record that Alexander Payne chased Sandra Oh for eight months and she would not go out with him because she was 'busy,'" Oh told the New York Times in 2004. "And by the way, the first thing you notice about Alexander Payne is that he is very handsome." Attractiveness aside, the marriage didn't last; Oh and Payne announced their separation in 2005, according to People.

Although a source told People that the separation was mutual and "the couple will remain friends," that wasn't the case. Per Journal Star, Oh and Payne were reportedly locked in a battle over their finances that delayed their divorce until 2007.