Days Of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty Has A List Of Famous Exes

"Days of Our Lives" star Jessica Serfaty didn't need any help from exclusive dating apps like Raya to find romance with some of young Hollywood's biggest stars. But before she took full advantage of being single in L.A., she got hitched at a very young age.

Jessica hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, where she was born Jessica Ann Michel. Her name change occurred when she got pregnant at age 16 and married the baby's father, Ididia Serfaty. At age 18, the young mom got her ticket to Tinseltown: scoring a spot on Cycle 14 of "America's Next Top Model" in 2010. On the show, Jessica revealed that she met Ididia at church when he was 22 years old, and they conceived their son, Roman, the first time they had sex."My parents disapproved of it completely," she said. The couple divorced in 2013 after five years of marriage.

After their marriage fell apart, Ididia decided to remain in Arkansas with Roman while Serfaty continued modeling in Los Angeles. "She sees Roman six weeks out of every year and some Christmases," Ididia told the Daily Mail in 2016. But Serfaty said she spoke to Roman regularly and tried to get Ididia to move to L.A. so they could co-parent. "It's not easy being a single dad," said Roman. While he was busy caring for their son, Serfaty was making a splash by stepping out with some massively successful male celebrities.