Is Angie Harmon Married? A Look At Her Relationship History
Angie Harmon has always preferred to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. So, for all we know, the "Law & Order" alum is single. Instead of discussing her love life, she has been focused on balancing work with raising her three daughters, Finley, Avery, and Emery, born in 2003, 2005, and 2008, respectively. "Would I love to be on a set in Australia with Colin Farrell? God, yes! But that's not what works for my daughters right now," she told Charlotte Magazine in February.
After separating from their father, the "Rizzoli & Isles" star predicted she'd have a hard time navigating the dating scene in the digital world. "I don't think I'd do [online dating]," she told Closer Weekly. But she found a way. Despite mainly keeping to herself, Harmon hinted there may be a special one in her life. In July, she uploaded an Instagram selfie featuring a man fishing in a Snoopy t-shirt, while Harmon basked in the sunlight. "It's the fishing attire for me," she joked.
The post caught her fans by surprised. "I must've missed something," one follower asked. Another was curious about the mystery man's identity. "Who's this guy????" the commenter asked. While the man could just be a friend, another snap shared two days earlier suggests he's more than that. Harmon's fans were so surprised because many believed she was engaged. But apparently she hasn't been engaged for more than two years, proving she really is good about keeping her private life to herself.
Angie Harmon quietly separated from Greg Vaughan
In December 2019, Angie Harmon said "yes" to soap actor Greg Vaughan. "Marry, Marry Christmas!! Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!" Harmon captioned a since-deleted Instagram post. Harmon and Vaughan had been dating since 2017, though the Dallas-area natives' lives have been crossing paths since their modeling days in their adolescence. "We grew up 10 minutes from each other," Vaughan told E! News' "In the Room" in 2020.
Vaughan hadn't made an impression on Harmon when they met during a photoshoot in Italy. "She still doesn't remember," he said. But he has the catalog to prove it. After getting together with Harmon, Vaughan knew he wanted to marry her. The "Days of Our Lives" star planned the proposal for a long time until he finally popped the question on Christmas Eve, surrounded by Harmon's three daughters and his three sons. After documenting their blended family's life on Instagram through 2020, Harmon and Vaughan quietly stopped making appearances on each other's Instagram.
By 2021, they weren't a couple anymore. It's unclear when they split or what happened exactly, though some reports claim the relationship ended in July 2021. In August 2021, Harmon shared a rather cynical message on Twitter that suggested she was indeed single by then. "Can someone tell me if Roy Kent is single? At this point, that seems to be the most emotionally available man at this point..." she tweeted, referring to the character on Apple TV's "Ted Lasso."
Angie Harmon was married to Jason Sehorn
Before Angie Harmon said "yes" to Greg Vaughan, she said "yes" to Jason Sehorn — on national television. In March 2000, Harmon was on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" when the former NFL player showed up, got down on one knee, and asked her to marry him. "Look at that ring," Leno said in the background. Ironically, Harmon had just told Leno she doesn't discuss her personal life when he asked her about her boyfriend.
Her preference for privacy went right out the window because Sehorn wasn't done. The then-New York Giants cornerback also got Harmon's father to come out so he could publicly ask him for his daughter's hand in marriage. Harmon didn't seem mad, though. She was visibly emotional and went on to say "I do" to Sehorn in June 2001. They welcomed Finley two years later and completed their family when Emery joined them earth-side in 2008.
But Harmon and Sehorn went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage and 15 years together in November 2014. The main reason reportedly came down to conflicting work schedules. "A large part of it is when you spend five or six months a year away from your spouse, it gets really tough," one source told Us Weekly. With time, the distance became their norm. "They got into a groove where one person took over the main responsibilities of parenting while the other was working," the insider noted.