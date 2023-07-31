Is Angie Harmon Married? A Look At Her Relationship History

Angie Harmon has always preferred to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. So, for all we know, the "Law & Order" alum is single. Instead of discussing her love life, she has been focused on balancing work with raising her three daughters, Finley, Avery, and Emery, born in 2003, 2005, and 2008, respectively. "Would I love to be on a set in Australia with Colin Farrell? God, yes! But that's not what works for my daughters right now," she told Charlotte Magazine in February.

After separating from their father, the "Rizzoli & Isles" star predicted she'd have a hard time navigating the dating scene in the digital world. "I don't think I'd do [online dating]," she told Closer Weekly. But she found a way. Despite mainly keeping to herself, Harmon hinted there may be a special one in her life. In July, she uploaded an Instagram selfie featuring a man fishing in a Snoopy t-shirt, while Harmon basked in the sunlight. "It's the fishing attire for me," she joked.

The post caught her fans by surprised. "I must've missed something," one follower asked. Another was curious about the mystery man's identity. "Who's this guy????" the commenter asked. While the man could just be a friend, another snap shared two days earlier suggests he's more than that. Harmon's fans were so surprised because many believed she was engaged. But apparently she hasn't been engaged for more than two years, proving she really is good about keeping her private life to herself.