Which Kardashian Sister Is The Oldest?

Kris Jenner raised five gorgeous, successful daughters, but only three of them have Kardashian genes and can therefore rightfully wield the family's famous name. This birthright belongs to Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian — Jenner's eldest daughters. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, share a last name with their twice-married mother and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. But, while that distinction may be important for the sake of this article, the sisters have never indicated that their blended family tree has influenced how they relate to each other as sisters. But other things certainly have.

For example, Kim and Kourtney have never really managed to live in harmony, and their relationship has only further decayed in recent years — especially since Kourtney became angry over Kim's decision to work creatively with Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion house that she partnered with for her wedding to Travis Barker. Plus, Kourtney apparently "stole" Kim's "wedding country" (via People). Based on the endless reality show scenes and interviews, their issues started back in childhood. To be fair, all the sisters, from the first to the last born, have had to navigate complicated sibling dynamics over the years. But who's the oldest Kardashian sister anyway?