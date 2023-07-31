Which Kardashian Sister Is The Oldest?
Kris Jenner raised five gorgeous, successful daughters, but only three of them have Kardashian genes and can therefore rightfully wield the family's famous name. This birthright belongs to Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian — Jenner's eldest daughters. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, share a last name with their twice-married mother and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. But, while that distinction may be important for the sake of this article, the sisters have never indicated that their blended family tree has influenced how they relate to each other as sisters. But other things certainly have.
For example, Kim and Kourtney have never really managed to live in harmony, and their relationship has only further decayed in recent years — especially since Kourtney became angry over Kim's decision to work creatively with Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion house that she partnered with for her wedding to Travis Barker. Plus, Kourtney apparently "stole" Kim's "wedding country" (via People). Based on the endless reality show scenes and interviews, their issues started back in childhood. To be fair, all the sisters, from the first to the last born, have had to navigate complicated sibling dynamics over the years. But who's the oldest Kardashian sister anyway?
Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest Kardashian sister
Kim Kardashian was the first Kardashian sister to build a Hollywood persona, but Kourtney Kardashian, who was born on April 18, 1979, was the first-born sister. Kourtney is roughly one-and-a-half years older than Kim, who didn't come along until October 21, 1980. The two oldest Kardashian sisters had almost four years together before Khloé was born on July 27, 1984 — thus forming the three leaders of their sisterly clique. Sidenote? Although Kourtney has seniority, Kim and Khloé certainly don't really seem to respect her very much.
Because Kim and Khloé have embraced a workaholic lifestyle, they've often complained about Kourtney's desire to explore a slower-paced existence, which centers on her 3.5 kids and the future little star she's currently carrying for Travis Barker. Despite the pressure, Kourtney's the only boss babe who controls her destiny. "Working will never be my top priority (my kids and husband will always be!) and I am not apologizing for being me," Kourtney replied to a fan who rubbed Kim's business acumen in her face (via The U.S. Sun). Honestly, Kourtney has faced criticism for a number of her outlooks on life. For example, in 2018, Kim and Kourtney got into a heated debate over her desire to ban unhealthy treats from their daughters' Candyland-themed birthday party. "It's not f***ing gluten free land over here," Kim complained during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the KarJenner clan
If we're being technical, Khloé Kardashian is the youngest Kardashian sister. However, she's not the youngest sister in the KarJenner clan. That would be Kylie Jenner, who was born on August 10, 1997. She was born approximately 18 years after Kourtney Kardashian, making the eldest old enough to be Kylie's mother. Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, when Kourtney was 16. Usually, large age gaps make it hard for siblings to connect emotionally. However, Kylie and Kourtney haven't had that problem.
In 2018, a source told People that Kylie and Kourtney were enjoying a sweet chapter of their sisterhood when Kylie was pregnant with her firstborn. "She's always been closest to Khloé, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney," shared the source. "She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that's how she wants to be." With that said, Kourtney is not Kylie's favorite sister today. "It changes over time. Right now, it's Kim," Kylie revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair Italy. "Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."