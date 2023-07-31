Is Paul McCartney's Ex-Wife Heather Mills Married? A Look At Her Rumored Love Life

Former model and businesswoman Heather Mills is perhaps best known for her tumultuous second marriage to rocker Sir Paul McCartney and subsequent messy divorce and nasty legal battle over McCartney's assets. In the end, Mills walked away with £24.3m, a meager sum compared to the £125m she was hoping for and McCartney's purported net worth of $1.2 billion. It should be noted, however, that it was still more than the £15.8m McCartney initially offered her.

Following the ruling, Mills appeared relieved that the battle was finally over and told a gaggle of reporters waiting outside the court that she was "very, very, very pleased" with the amount she secured for herself and the former couple's shared four-year-old daughter, Beatrice. She added, "The most important thing for me was just to get this over and done with."

Even before the dust settled and the divorce was final, Mills was adamant that the high-profile split had taken a significant toll on her. "Every single day, I wake up, and I can't go out. There are six or seven [paparazzi] outside," she told Extra TV. And when asked if she would ever remarry, the answer was a resounding no. "Never," she declared. It appears, however, that the joke may have been on her. Here's everything we know about the new man Mills appears to be smitten with and has even been rumored to have married.