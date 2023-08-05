Is Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey In A Relationship? A Look At His Love Life

Ryan Paevey has explored what his possible nuptials would consist of. In 2018, Paevey revealed how he would let his future wife lead with wedding planning during a Hallmark Channel interview. "...I imagine most of those [wedding] decisions will be to make her happy. What I want out of my wedding is, I want my wife to be happy. That's what I want,'" Paevey said. "I want our families to be there. I don't have any thoughts about specific things like venues, or what kind of suit I'm gonna wear, or what the cake is made out of." He concluded, "Whatever will make my wife happy is what I want."

In regards to whom he'll be matched with for any future Hallmark movies, in 2021 Paevey told Entertainment Tonight that viewers are welcome to offer their input. "I'm going to leave that to the fans, honestly," Paevey said. "If there's a pairing that they want to see, let's run it up the flagpole and then see what the powers that be think." When he's not acting, Paevey runs Fortunate Wanderer, a brand he established that provides tees and hand-crafted jewelry. Paevey is also a nature lover and often posts photos of the outdoors on his social media page. In June 2023, the actor showed a photo with an upward view of trees in the forest on Instagram. "Hold still, breathe, and watch the world move around you..." Paevey said.