What We Know About MrBeast's Girlfriend Thea Booysen

In September 2022, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson revealed he has a girlfriend on the "Flagrant" podcast. While he didn't name Thea Booysen as the lady in his life, he did mention that they had been dating for six months. He also described his reaction to first meeting Booysen, revealing, "I was like, 'Holy s**t, this girl is beautiful. But I have to go through the test.'" It turns out that to date the YouTuber, you have to meet some very specific criteria. He explained, "I don't really get along with women if they don't love learning, they're not obsessive, they don't have a hobby ... There's just certain things, where if you have these traits, we get along really well." And if you're curious about whether the content creator put her through the wringer, Booysen confirmed this in a candid conversation on the "Wide Awake" podcast.

Booysen revealed that her now-boyfriend was low-key quizzing her, and she didn't have a clue. "Little did I know he was actually going off a list because he was looking for a new girlfriend potentially." Donaldson, who was waylaid in South Africa while on a trip to Antarctica, evidently decided to make good use of his time in Booysen's home country and tried to figure out if they would be well suited for each other. TheaBeasty may just be MrBeast's perfect match.