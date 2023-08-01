Did Jamie Lynn Spears Ever Get Any Of Her Sister Britney's Money?

It's no secret that Britney Spears has been at odds with the rest of her family. Ever since she was put under conservatorship, and even after she broke free from it, the singer has made it clear that she believes her family doesn't have her best interests at heart.

In court, Britney opened up about having zero control of her life when her father, Jamie Spears, took the reins of her career. She said that she had been forced to work nonstop and that she was placed under the watchful eyes of other people. "They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security. They watched me change every day — naked — morning, noon and night," she recalled (via Us Weekly). "My body — I had no privacy door for my room." Her finances were also a mess, with The New York Times noting that Britney has had to pay her father $16,000 a month for over 12 years. The New Yorker also reported that she used to finance her brother, Bryan, and mother, Lynne.

Now where does this leave her baby sister, Jamie Lynn Spears? The "Zoey 101" star also has a complicated relationship with Britney, although the two were admittedly close when they were younger. "I felt like she was another mama," Jamie Lynn once told ABC News' Juju Chang. When it comes to money, however, Jamie Lynn maintains that, unlike the rest of her family, she was never on Britney's payroll.