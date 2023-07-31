Who Is Logan Paul's Fiancee, Nina Agdal?

From his involvement in a cryptocurrency scam and tasering of two dead rats to problematic comments about the LGBTQ+ community and deplorable behavior during a Tokyo trip — most notably uploading footage of a suicide victim's body to his YouTube channel — Logan Paul wouldn't appear to be a major catch. And yet the vlogger/professional wrestler/all-round general menace to society has somehow managed to ensnare several high-profile girlfriends during his turbulent rise to fame.

Fellow YouTubers Amanda Cerny and Jessica Serfaty, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor Chloe Bennet, model Josie Canseco, and Vlog Squadder Corinna Kopf are just a few of the famous names who have dated, or been reported to have dated, the internet personality. But Paul's most serious relationship is undoubtedly his current one.

Indeed, in July 2023, the "Impaulsive" podcast host took to Instagram to reveal that he'd proposed to his year-long girlfriend Nina Agdal, and that she'd accepted. So who is the future Mrs. Paul? From Scandinavian roots and Sports Illustrated shoots to dentist ambitions and DiCaprio dalliances, here's a look at her story.