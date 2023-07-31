Who Is Logan Paul's Fiancee, Nina Agdal?
From his involvement in a cryptocurrency scam and tasering of two dead rats to problematic comments about the LGBTQ+ community and deplorable behavior during a Tokyo trip — most notably uploading footage of a suicide victim's body to his YouTube channel — Logan Paul wouldn't appear to be a major catch. And yet the vlogger/professional wrestler/all-round general menace to society has somehow managed to ensnare several high-profile girlfriends during his turbulent rise to fame.
Fellow YouTubers Amanda Cerny and Jessica Serfaty, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor Chloe Bennet, model Josie Canseco, and Vlog Squadder Corinna Kopf are just a few of the famous names who have dated, or been reported to have dated, the internet personality. But Paul's most serious relationship is undoubtedly his current one.
Indeed, in July 2023, the "Impaulsive" podcast host took to Instagram to reveal that he'd proposed to his year-long girlfriend Nina Agdal, and that she'd accepted. So who is the future Mrs. Paul? From Scandinavian roots and Sports Illustrated shoots to dentist ambitions and DiCaprio dalliances, here's a look at her story.
Nina Agdal hails from Denmark
For a town with a population of just over 36,000, Hillerød in Denmark has quite the impressive roll-call. It's the birthplace of professional golfers Nicole Broch Larsen and Lasse Jensen, "Borgen" star Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, and the country's longest reigning monarch, Christian IV of Denmark. And in 1992, it was where Nina Agdal was welcomed into the world.
Although the model left her homeland in her late teens to pursue a career in America, she still has family ties there. As a result, she tries to make the trip back at least twice a year. In an interview with HOLA! USA, Agdal explained what she misses about Denmark: "It's a different mentality I find from America. I love living in the U.S, but it's a very different mentality in the way you live, and you kind of just don't seem to stress so much."
Agdal is particularly fond of the hygge life, the meaning of which she tried to explain: "It's the traditional Danish word that you can't actually translate into any word because it's so many [things]. It kind of means like cozy, family time. It can include games or a drink or just hanging out watching TV, but it's like a social setting where there's a certain mood of just pure relaxation."
The model has created her own wellness method
In March 2020, Nina Agdal muscled in on Gwyneth Paltrow's territory when she launched her own wellness app. The Agdal Method is defined by the holistic approach to happiness she learned while studying to be a certified health coach. In an interview with W, Agdal explained why she decided to channel her entrepreneurial spirit into this particular field: "I wanted to create The Agdal Method to start spreading the word that it's not about how long you spend in the gym, going to a workout for 60 minutes and torturing yourself, or only drinking green juices and eating lettuce."
Agdal, who has also taught her findings in classes at Montauk's The Surf Lodge, admitted that she'd had difficulties in the past dealing with the pressures society places on women: "The whole thing of the 'hot girl summer,' or 'summer body,' or all of these terms, can be extremely triggering to a lot of us." She added that the pressure to look perfect can be hard for women to cope with, leading to self-esteem issues. Agdal's goal is to help others find ways to be healthy and happy at the same time.
Her original goal was to be a dentist
Before becoming a Sports Illustrated favorite, Nina Agdal had a career ambition far removed from the glitz and glamour of the modeling world. She wanted to be an oral hygienist. Yes, the Dane initially planned to study dentistry as a teen but was eventually deterred by the length of time required to gain the necessary qualifications.
Agdal still has a slightly unlikely interest in the profession, though, as she explained to Galore in 2014: "I have a passion for teeth. I have this weird thing — I brush my teeth at least four times a day, I floss them every night. I always try to make my friends do the same. That's the one thing I really like about myself: my teeth. I've never worn braces, so I feel like I owe it to them to take care of them ... I smile all the time, so I feel like my teeth should be on point."
In fact, despite having already modeled for the likes of Victoria's Secret, Adore, and Billabong by this point, Agdal hinted that she still harbored dreams of giving the public scales and polishes: "I wanna be the cute, sweet dentist who gives people candy when they're done or something." She added that Los Angeles seems like the perfect dentist location because of the importance people place on their teeth there, with it being the epicenter of the entertainment industry.
Nina Agdal came to the States with just $40
Nina Agdal's first big break sounds like the stuff of Hollywood fantasy. She was discovered by an agent on the streets of her Danish hometown Hillerød, and despite having no prior experience, she impressed enough at her first competition that she was offered a deal with Elite Models Copenhagen.
However, Agdal found things much tougher when she moved to the United States after graduating from high school. In a 2017 interview with Maxim, the star explained that she burst into tears after touching down in Miami: "English was my worst subject in school. I was very shy about saying anything and was so scared." Referring to the place she had live in alongside half a dozen other aspiring models, she added, "I landed with $40 and a little piece of paper with the address for the model apartment."
Of course, Agdal was soon booking high-profile modeling gigs left, right, and center. By 2016, she was able to purchase her own place in New York's Murray Hill, a milestone she was particularly proud of, adding, "It's the only place I can be by myself and not feel lonely."
She was named Sports Illustrated's Rookie of the Year
Nina Agdal's big break came in 2012 when she was named Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year. The model followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen and Kate Upton when she was awarded the honor, which she told Nylon a year later made the news even more exciting.
Agdal also revealed her ambitions to grace the magazine's cover, a dream she fulfilled in 2014 when she was chosen to front its 50th anniversary special alongside Teigen and Lily Aldridge. And Sports Illustrated has since asked her to appear in a further four issues.
In an interview with The Post Game, Agdal admitted that it was only when she moved to the United States that she recognized the publication's importance: "When I got over here, I didn't know what a big deal it was or how iconic it was to be in it. Now, I get it, but back in Denmark, it's not something you really know about. I hope the Danish people know about it now too because I want to represent."
Venice magazine shamed the model
In 2018, Nina Agdal called out Venice magazine on Instagram after it refused to print photos from a shoot they'd worked on together. The Fort Lauderdale publication argued that the model wasn't able to fit into the sample outfits and that the resulting images "did not reflect well on [her] talent."
Alongside a shirtless photo of herself, a furious Agdal subsequently explained that she'd never had the frame of the average runway model but that she was proud of her appearance: "Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16-year-old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits."
The fashion industry has long been embroiled in controversy over the sometimes unrealistic requirements it often has for models, whether they walk the runway or pose for magazines. Speaking to W about the controversy, Agdal revealed that she was now being choosier when it came to her collaborative efforts: "At the end of the day, there should be no judgment or body shaming on anyone. Obviously, I want to continue modeling, but it is just going to be a different direction where I can speak my own story, too, and not just be a face."
The cod fish sandwich ad
An Atlantic cod fish sandwich might not be the most glamorous of products to advertise. But Nina Agdal certainly seemed excited about promoting the foodstuff after being chosen to front a Carl's Jr./Hardee's commercial first screened during the 2013 Super Bowl.
In an interview with Fox News, the model explained that she couldn't wait to show her family the Hawaii-shot ad: "When the commercial comes on, I'm going to try and film it with my phone so that I can email it. My grandmother is absolutely so excited — she's on YouTube all day, she's on Twitter, she's on Skype, she's on Facebook — she's everywhere."
Agdal, who revealed that her own social media following had gone through the roof after the ad announcement, was no doubt more likely to be interested in the Super Bowl's half-time entertainment than the game itself: "The thing is, I've never, ever watched football. I went to my first football game when I moved to Miami two years ago. I guess I'll have to watch it more to get into it." She added that basketball was more her speed, but maybe football became more of a favorite after her experience with the commercial.
Nina Agdal suffers from anxiety
Nina Agdal might look like the height of confidence whenever she's strutting down a catwalk or posing for a photoshoot. But in 2019, the supermodel disclosed that even after years in the business, she still suffers from "crippling anxiety."
The Dane took to Instagram during New York Fashion Week to reveal that she'd experienced a panic attack at its opening event, the amfAR gala. In a since-deleted post, she wrote (via Page Six), "As I have expressed before I've been dealing with anxiety for quite some time now and some days are worse than others, but during fashion week it explodes."
Agdal, who said that she avoids using alcohol to keep any nerves at bay, went on to explain why she may not always seem her usual self at such events: "It's not because 'I've lost it' or have anything against you. It's simply because I get so overwhelmed these days that my brain capacity is 10% of what it normally is and I struggle to have a conversation so I avoid it." The star added that she's taking time and making an effort to deal with the problem, and she hopes that by being so open she'll help other people who go through the same thing.
She briefly dated Adam Levine
Logan Paul certainly isn't the first famous face that Nina Agdal dated. In 2013, for example, she began stepping out with Adam Levine shortly after the Maroon 5 frontman had split with Victoria's Secret model, and his future wife, Behati Prinsloo.
Agdal and Levine first got tongues wagging when they were spotted together on the Los Angeles set of talent show "The Voice" where the latter was appearing as a mentor. They were later snapped enjoying a vacation in Mexico, but within weeks, it was discovered that Levine and Prinsloo had not only reunited but got engaged.
Luckily, Agdal doesn't appear to harbor any ill feelings toward her heartthrob ex. Speaking to Ocean Drive later that same year, the Sports Illustrated favorite said (via Newsweek), "I think love just happens. It happened to them and I'm happy for them." The Dane was also keen to point out that her brief fling with the singer wasn't anything too serious: "No, it didn't [teach me about love]. I am 21 years old, and I don't think anyone who is 21 knows what love is about yet."
A boyband star also dated Nina Agdal
Soon after splitting from Adam Levine, Nina Agdal began dating another pin-up singer, The Wanted's Max George. And it was clear from an interview he gave to OK magazine that the boybander was absolutely smitten.
George, who revealed that he and Agdal had been friends for six months before their relationship turned romantic, said (via E! News), "She makes me laugh, She's so funny and daft. She's not at all high-maintenance — she just likes to have fun. She's just a mate and obviously, yes, she's absolutely stunning. She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen. She lights up the place and everyone loves her — all the boys, our security guard, and our tour manager."
However, within just a few months, Agdal and George had gone their separate ways. According to The Sun on Sunday, it was the latter who called things off. We can only speculate whether the pictures of the Sports Illustrated favorite partying with one of the world's most famous actors had anything to do with it.
And then there was the relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio
While Nina Agdal's flings with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and The Wanted singer Max George ended before they really began, her relationship with serial romancer Leonardo DiCaprio lasted for an entire year. And it was quite a whirlwind 12 months, too.
Two years after first being pictured together, the pair got tongues wagging again when they were spotted in May 2016 at a New York nightclub. They appeared to confirm they were an item a month later after being pictured frolicking in the sea during a Montauk getaway. DiCaprio and Agdal then appeared to spend the rest of the summer enjoying various vacations before joining the former's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, on a trip to French Polynesia.
Things still appeared to be going swimmingly at the start of 2017, with the couple showing up at the Golden Globes, an Oscars afterparty, and a gig by Aussie band Chase Atlantic. But around the time of their one-year anniversary, Agdal and DiCaprio had split. And unsurprisingly, considering his reputation for dropping women as soon as they hit a certain age, it was the Hollywood star who apparently called things off, with a source telling People, "He's not ready to settle down and just isn't in the mindset to get married or have kids."
Christie Brinkley was nearly Nina Agdal's mother-in-law
Soon after splitting from Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal entered into a relationship with Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of real estate developer Richard Taubman and supermodel Christie Brinkley. And unlike her previous celebrity dalliances, marriage — or at least an engagement — appeared to be on the cards.
In 2020, Agdal took to Instagram to celebrate their three-year anniversary, captioning a since-deleted loved-up snap (via MailOnline), "Still on a beach. Still drinking wine. Still cracking jokes no one else would find funny." And as she explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the Dane got on famously with her potential mother-in-law, too.
Agdal said, "Me and Christie are super cool. She's one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 a.m. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She's an incredible woman. She's so sweet." Sadly, the original Uptown Girl never got the chance to see Agdal and her son tie the knot. In 2021, after four years together, Agdal and Brinkley-Cook went their separate ways.
The model said yes to the boy of her dreams
Having previously dated an Academy Award winner, Super Bowl half-time headliner, and son of a legendary supermodel, Nina Agdal's eventful love life took an unexpected turn in 2022 when she began seeing a YouTuber best-known for filming the body of a suicide victim in a Tokyo forest.
Yes, in what many consider to be something of a downgrade, the Sports Illustrated favorite became the girlfriend of internet provocateur Logan Paul. But in a chat with The Daily Front Row, Agdal revealed that despite his controversial reputation, she instantly fell head over heels: "We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him. I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"
Just when you thought things couldn't get any wilder, Agdal then accepted Paul's marriage proposal in July 2023. In an Instagram Story, the model gushed (via People), "I get to marry the boy of my dreams, my best friend, my rock, my soulmate. I love you soooooo much!!"
Nina Agdal has twice appeared on the big screen
Logan Paul may have appeared in towering cinematic achievements such as "Airplane Mode," "The Thinning," and "Where's The Money." But he's not the only aspiring actor in his relationship. Indeed, Nina Agdal has also graced the big screen on two occasions, and in much bigger projects, too.
Admittedly, they were both blink-and-you'll-miss-it roles. Agdal first played a model named Bridgite in the much-maligned movie adaptation of the bro-est of bro comedies, "Entourage." Her second role was even less of a stretch — she played herself in Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut "Don Jon."
Agdal didn't seem particularly enthused about her involvement in the latter when she spoke to askmen about her part in the former: "I was in — what was it called? — 'Don Jon,' a movie about porn. I was in that for a hot minute, but this is going to be real." However, she was much more excited about getting to rub shoulders with the likes of Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, and Kevin Dillon. The star also expressed an interest in pursuing her acting career further, but "Entourage" remains her last proper acting credit.