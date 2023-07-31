Rules Former Girlfriends Of Hugh Hefner Had To Follow

Before his death on September 27, 2017, Hugh Hefner was known for his larger-than-life persona as the head of the Playboy empire and the master of the Playboy Mansion. With a multitude of Playboy Bunnies on his arm at any one time, Hefner was regularly the focal point of attention, with onlookers curious about his seemingly hedonistic and unattainable lifestyle. However, the women living alongside Hefner in the Playboy Mansion were apparently subjected to a slew of rules, some minuscule and some extremely serious.

In her 2015 book "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," Hefner's ex, Holly Madison, wrote, "There were many rules to living in the mansion, but most of them I had to figure out on my own. Like I said, no one handed me 'The Playboy Mansion for Dummies' when I arrived." Learning these rules was apparently a rite of passage for any new girlfriend joining the Playboy ranks.

But what exactly were the rules that Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends had to follow while living in the Playboy Mansion? Join us as we explore the wild rules allegedly instigated by the late Playboy mogul.