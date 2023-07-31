Paul Reubens' Career-Ending Arrest Explained

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, had a major career blip in the 1990s that some would say ultimately led to the downfall of his career. Reubens' career began in the 1970s after he joined the Los Angeles improv comedy group The Groundlings, per The Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was here that the comedian developed a character that would change the entertainment world forever.

In 1982, he brought Pee-wee Herman to audiences everywhere. The hilarious character kept adults, children, and everyone in between entertained. In 2009, Reubens told Interview how he developed the impactful character. "I almost felt like Pee-wee Herman was conceptual art because I went to great lengths to make people think that he was a real person," he shared.

Although many were entertained by Pee-wee Herman, he ultimately struck gold amongst kids. Reubens committed to the entire bit and took on the persona of Pee-wee Herman to the fullest extent. According to The Hollywood Walk of Fame, he and CBS launched a kids' television show titled "Pee-wee's Playhouse" in 1986. The show ran for an incredible four years as people couldn't get enough of the hilarious character. However, at the height of his career, Reubens' world turned upside down, as he got into some serious legal trouble in the 90s.