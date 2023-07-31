Paul Reubens' Arrest Led To Bill Cosby Coming To His Defense

While Paul Reubens' arrest was shocking, particularly because he was an entertainer for children, there were many who stood by him. At the time, Bill Cosby was also a beloved figure in the family-friendly television niche, and as reported by the Baltimore Sun, he stated, "Whatever he may have done, he hasn't done that to the children." The actor added that '[The] cost to our society in taxes is going to be far, far less money than what will be required to clean up the banking industry ... or the AIDS epidemic." Cosby would go on to be accused of dozens of sexual assaults over multiple decades.

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper also defended her friend. "Paul has already been unfairly tried by the media. The alleged charge is a petty victimless occurrence. I am disappointed by the unfair coverage and concerned that this incident took priority over the summit in Moscow," she declared.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cosby and Lauper weren't the only ones who came to Reubens' defense. At the time, the news program "A Current Affair" found via a telephone survey that callers overwhelmingly supported Reubens. Fans held protests in New York, Los Angeles, and a "Hands Off Our Pee-wee" rally was held by fans in San Francisco.

However, despite public support, Reubens remained out of the public eye for years. He defended his actions years later.