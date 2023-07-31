Celebrities Who Married Into Extreme Wealth

In July 2023, "Days of Our Lives" actor Jessica Serfaty announced her engagement to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the gorgeous Italian businessman who just so happens to be heir to the Ray-Ban fortune. She is not the only actor marrying into money either, as "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson announced her own engagement to oil heir Brandon Davis that same month. Del Vecchio's dad died in 2022, at which point he was worth $27.3 billion, per Forbes; the younger Del Vecchio is reportedly worth $4.1 billion. Davis' family, meanwhile, is also worth billions.

Suffice it to say, both of these actors are marrying into a level of wealth the vast majority of people will never know, even other actors. This got us thinking about how many other celebrities had married tremendously wealthy individuals. We did some digging and it turns out that it is not uncommon for famous folks to walk down the aisle with people who are either incredibly rich themselves, or whose families have great wealth (that will no doubt be passed on generationally). Some of these celebrities are very well-off themselves, but not in comparison to their current or former — since we included people who have since divorced — partners. Here are 15 celebrities who married into extreme wealth.