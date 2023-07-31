What We Know About Paul Reubens' Bitter Feud With Former Neighbor Adam Levine

In a bizarre crossover, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine were rumored to have gotten into it as a result of a neighborly dispute. But what in the world do you even have to do to get Pee-wee Herman mad at you?

Before hitting it big as the beloved suit-clad goofball, Reubens moved from his hometown in Florida to Hollywood to work as an actor. There, he joined the Los Angeles-based comedy group The Groundlings, where he developed the foolish, yet fun-loving Herman persona. In the 1980s, the comedian introduced his best-known character to the world, spawning a series of television shows and movies, including the 1985 cult classic "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" and the kids' show "Pee-Wee's Playhouse."

With his sizable paychecks, the comedian purchased his Hollywood Hills home sometime in the 1990s. It was reportedly years later when the "She Will Be Loved" singer moved into Reubens' neighborhood that the two entered into a years-long feud.