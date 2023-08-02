Who Is Anthony Edwards Married To? All About His Marriage To Mare Winningham

Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham met as co-stars on the 1988 thriller "Miracle Mile," but their romance did not blossom until decades later. In the film, Edwards plays fledgling jazz musician Harry Washello who meets — and instantly falls for — Winningham's Julie Peters hours before finding out a nuclear bomb is headed for their city. The on-screen chemistry between the pair was undeniable. "As Harry and Julie, Mr. Edwards and Ms. Winningham make an unusually refreshing pair," the New York Times wrote in 1989. That chemistry is part of the reason the film went on to become a cult classic.

Romance was not in the cards for the two actors at the time, but they did remain friends after filming wrapped. Winningham was married to William Mapel (her second husband) from 1982 to 1996 and later to Jason Trucco from 2008 to 2012. Meanwhile, Edwards was married to Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015. Although years later — after the two became a couple — Winningham admitted there was an attraction from the start. "We did have chemistry, and I had a crush on him," she said in a joint interview with Edwards while discussing "Miracle Mile."

When they reunited and started dating decades after first meeting, the pair kept their romance mostly under wraps. In fact, Edwards surprised fans in 2022 when he revealed in an interview that they had eloped. "We're too old to throw weddings," he told Esquire. "Miracle Mile" was how the couple first met, and the movie also reconnected them years later.