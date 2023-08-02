The Cheapest And Most Frugal Celebrities

Whether it's coupon cutting, thrift shopping, or keeping an overflowing savings account, we all know people who like to save a buck. Sometimes there's nothing more satisfying than knowing you got a deal on something — the sweet satisfaction of knowing you spent less when you could have spent more. After all, learning the value of a dollar and working a steady nine-to-five job has been instilled in many Americans for centuries.

Sometimes, people can take it a bit too far, however. TLC's reality series "Extreme Cheapskates" and "Extreme Couponing" document individuals who make it their life mission to save money — from heating up food in a jacuzzi to paying for dinner in coins.

Out of all the penny-savers, celebrities aren't exactly the first to come to mind. These stars have more money than most of us could ever dream of having at their disposal, and yet it's surprising to think that some have a reputation for being frugal. No matter how many paychecks roll in, some A-listers can't shake the mindset of saving money. Whether it was instilled in them through childhood, or they simply don't want their hard-earned dollars going to waste, some celebrities live a life that suggests they never became famous at all. Not all celebrities spend their money like they have an endless supply of Benjamins. Some are more like middle-class America than we imagine, despite having million dollar fortune. We're breaking down some of the cheapest and most frugal celebrities.