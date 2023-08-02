The Cheapest And Most Frugal Celebrities
Whether it's coupon cutting, thrift shopping, or keeping an overflowing savings account, we all know people who like to save a buck. Sometimes there's nothing more satisfying than knowing you got a deal on something — the sweet satisfaction of knowing you spent less when you could have spent more. After all, learning the value of a dollar and working a steady nine-to-five job has been instilled in many Americans for centuries.
Sometimes, people can take it a bit too far, however. TLC's reality series "Extreme Cheapskates" and "Extreme Couponing" document individuals who make it their life mission to save money — from heating up food in a jacuzzi to paying for dinner in coins.
Out of all the penny-savers, celebrities aren't exactly the first to come to mind. These stars have more money than most of us could ever dream of having at their disposal, and yet it's surprising to think that some have a reputation for being frugal. No matter how many paychecks roll in, some A-listers can't shake the mindset of saving money. Whether it was instilled in them through childhood, or they simply don't want their hard-earned dollars going to waste, some celebrities live a life that suggests they never became famous at all. Not all celebrities spend their money like they have an endless supply of Benjamins. Some are more like middle-class America than we imagine, despite having million dollar fortune. We're breaking down some of the cheapest and most frugal celebrities.
Mila Kunis bought her wedding ring off Etsy
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story began in 1998 when they met on the set of "That '70s Show." Though their romance played out onscreen, it wasn't until a decade later that the two started dating in real life. After splitting with their previous partners, Kunis and Kutcher began seeing each other in 2012 and got married three years later. Despite having a successful acting career, Kunis shocked fans when she revealed just how little she spent to commemorate the occasion.
In an interview on "Conan" in 2016, Kunis admitted she was frugal when it came to selecting her and Kutcher's wedding bands. "Our wedding bands are from Etsy," the "Bad Moms" star admitted, adding that she was shocked looking at the prices of Tiffany wedding bands. "[It was] astronomical," she said. "I went on Etsy and it was like $90 dollars and I was like 'Buy now!'" she joked.
Despite Forbes naming her the sixth-highest-paid actor in 2018, Kunis lives a financially cautious lifestyle. On the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," (TS 12:50), she admitted: "I have a very hard time being wasteful," adding that she avoids plastic bottles to be environmentally responsible. Kunis also revealed that she and her family moved to the United States from Ukraine after the fall of the Soviet Union when she was just 7 years old when illustrating where her mindset on money began. "It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything. They came with $250," she told the Los Angeles Times.
Michael Jordan is a horrible tipper
Michael Jordan may be a basketball legend with a billion-dollar fortune, but you wouldn't know it based on his spending habits. In an interview with Urban Daddy, Rich Stafella, who worked as the Vice President of Operations for the Hard Rock Hotel, admitted the former NBA player wasn't exactly generous when it came to tipping. "Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress, and he gave her a five-dollar chip. Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress's tray, gave it back to Michael, grabbed a hundred-dollar chip from Michael's stack and put it on the cocktail waitress's tray. Then he said, 'That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael.'"
Despite having more money than most people would know what to do with, Jordan has a reputation for being "cheap." Charles Barkley called his friend out on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," revealing that Jordan stopped Barkley from giving a homeless man spare change. "If he can say 'Do you have any spare change?' He can say 'Welcome to Mcdonald's can I help you?'"
The former professional basketball player's cautious spending goes all the way back to his days as a rookie on the court. According to the Icons Club, following the 1985 All-Star Game, he returned home to find his pipes had frozen. Jordan had turned off the heat in his home to save money, giving a literal meaning to what fans had called "The freeze-out Game."
Ed Sheeran gives himself a monthly salary of $1000
As a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist with an incredibly successful career, it's hard to imagine Ed Sheeran lives a very non-luxurious lifestyle. With an estimated net worth of around $200 million, it's hard to believe that the artist admitted most of his money goes to paying taxis. In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the "Shape of You" singer admitted: "If I had all my money in one account I would spend all of it, so I get an allowance," adding that he gives himself about $1000 dollars a month.
The singer also revealed his idea of a vacation is buying cheap DVDs on Amazon and shutting out the rest of the world. " ... They're pretty much giving away DVDs for free these days. I bought 200 films," he said, adding, "You never want to be wasteful."
Sheeran's story is one of rags to riches, as the artist admitted that at one point in his life, he didn't have a place to crash. "There was an arch outside Buckingham Palace that has a heating duct and I spent a couple of nights there ... I didn't have anywhere to live for much of 2008 and the whole of 2009 and 2010, but somehow I made it work," he wrote in his book "A Visual Journey, "per Her.
Keira Knightley could care less about expensive things
Keira Knightley may have a lengthy resume of successful acting roles throughout her career, but you wouldn't know it from the looks of her spending habits. The Oscar-nominated actor admitted in a 2014 Glamour interview that she gives herself a yearly salary lower than the U.S. median income. After rumors surfaced that the star gave herself a $50,000 salary in 2012, the "Pride and Prejudice" actor confirmed: "Yes, it's something around that. I mean, if I want or need something that goes over that, I get it, but, yes, around that."
Despite having an estimated net worth of around $80 million to her name, Knightley admitted that she doesn't need a luxurious lifestyle to make her happy. "I think living a[n expensive] lifestyle means you can't hang out with people who don't live that lifestyle. It alienates you. Some of my best, most hilarious times have been in the least luxurious places," the actor said.
Hilary Swank grew up crunching coupons
We all know that person that takes a little too long at the check-out counter crunching coupons. We just didn't expect it might be Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank. In an interview with "Regis and Kelly," the "Million Dollar Baby" star admitted she loves to find a good deal. "When you open up the paper and you see those coupons, it looks like dollar bills staring in your face!" the actor shared, adding that she is not embarrassed to use coupons despite being a star. "It's how I grew up and why not? It's in my bones," she said.
The actor admitted that while she hasn't been called out for coupon cutting, fans have asked her why she chooses to ride the subway. "I'm a person, I've got a place to go just like you," she joked. Swank also makes her own clothes — posting an Instagram photo showcasing sweaters she knitted for herself and her dog.
Swank's Hollywood fame seems unimaginable given her humble childhood. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the actor revealed she grew up in a trailer park in a tiny town in Washington. The "P.S. I Love You" star remembers sleeping in vacant houses and cars alongside her mother when she was just a child, but she said she wouldn't change her past. "It gave me a great appreciation for the life I have now and taught me not to take anything for granted. It gave me a better understanding of what I'm capable of through hard work and determination."
Sarah Michelle Gellar used to research the cheapest place to fill up gas
Sarah Michelle Gellar may be known for her role in the television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but the actor is also a successful entrepreneur as well. She launched her Los Angeles-based company "Foodstirs" in 2015, which sells clean, organic dessert baking mixes. The company, which raised $5 million from investors, was an instant hit, earning a spot on CNBC's "Upstart 25" list. Despite Gellar's success, the entrepreneur admitted that she likes to cut corners financially.
"I cut coupons to this day," Gellar told "CNBC Make It," adding that one time a woman in line at Bloomingdale's chastised her for using them given her celebrity status. "I remember looking at her like, why should I pay more?" Gellar said. "Like, if there's a coupon there, I'm going to use it. Just because you're successful doesn't mean that you should be errant in your spending. I've never believed that."
Gellar admitted that she's cautious about her spending and avoids writing big checks or making large purchases. The actor also admitted that her husband used to question her for driving long distances to the cheapest gas station. "[Freddie] would say, 'But you're driving farther, you're using gas to get there,'" Gellar admitted. " ... So sometimes my principles are a little off."
Shailene Woodley donates her red carpet looks
With her many dazzling her many red carpet looks, it's hard to believe that Shailene Woodley is an avid thrifter. But the "Divergent" star told The Hollywood Reporter that while she loves a more dressed-down, comfortable outfit, her career doesn't allow for it. "If I was to show up wearing my five-toe shoes, my Melodia organic leggings and some hippie top, no one is going to take me seriously, and I probably would not be doing this interview right now for 'The Hollywood Reporter,'" she said. As for the many designer dresses she's photographed in for A-list events, she admitted they will go to a good cause. "Someone else will wear it after me and then it will eventually get auctioned off for charity," she said.
The "Adrift" star admitted that while her family didn't have a ton of money growing up, she never felt like anything was missing. The actor said her roots gave her a hard-working mentality, admitting to InStyle: "I was very blessed to have that. But I've always been a hustler when it comes to money. I started babysitting at 10 years old so I could make a little extra cash." While she wasn't concerned with earning a ton of money, the actor liked seeing her efforts pay off. "But as a kid, if I had enough cash to put gas in my car, it meant I could go on a road trip with my friends. If I had enough money to go see a movie, I could go to the movie theater," she revealed.
Leonardo DiCaprio flies commercial
Being that he's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, you wouldn't expect Leonardo DiCaprio to be sharing an aisle with you on a commercial flight. But think again, as the "Wolf of Wall Street" star has gotten frugal about his methods of transportation. DiCaprio arrived at the international climate change conference "COP26" in 2021 like many of the rest of the American middle class — in economy seating. As per Daily Mail, the "Titanic" actor decided to forgo using his private jet for the travel to Glasgow and instead boarded a commercial flight — fitting given his status as an environmentalist. It's a much different reality from 2016 when DiCaprio was criticized for traveling 8,000 miles back and forth on his private jet to collect an award for his efforts to support climate change initiatives.
But it's not just commercial flights that the actor is using to earn a reputation for taking more modest means of transportation. The star admitted to cruising around Hollywood in his beloved Toyota Prius, admitting (per Top Speed), "I own a Toyota Prius; it's a step in the right direction. It's a gasoline-electric midsize car that gets about 50 miles per gallon. We have the technology to make every car produced in America today just as clean, cheap and efficient." DiCaprio admitted he even bought three more for his family members. "My family and I drive them all over Los Angeles. I can't find any downside," he said.
Warren Buffett lives in the same house he bought in 1958
Warren Buffett may be worth over $100 billion, but the successful investor still lives in the house he purchased for $30,000. Buffett, who is known to many as the "Oracle of Omaha," is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns several successful companies like Duracell and the popular fast-food chain Dairy Queen. Though he's built an insane fortune for himself, the Nebraska native hasn't let dollar signs get to his head.
The investor still lives in his five-bedroom Omaha house that he bought over 60 years ago. "I'm happy there. I'd move if I thought I'd be happier someplace else," he said in BBC's "World's Greatest Moneymaker" segment in 2009, per CNBC. "I'm warm in the winter, I'm cool in the summer, it's convenient for me," he added. "I couldn't imagine having a better house." The house is worth just over $1 million dollars in today's market, a staggeringly low comparison to the $150 billion dollars that his company Berkshire Hathaway is estimated to be worth.
Furthermore, despite being one of Apple's biggest investors, Buffet didn't trade in his flip phone for an iPhone until 2020. "You're looking at an 89-year-old guy who's barely beginning to get with it," Buffett admitted during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Buffet admitted in his HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett" that he even crunches numbers at Mcdonald's: "$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the market's down this morning, so I'll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95," he admitted.
Tyra Banks' accountants begged her to spend money
Tyra Banks may be a top model, but she's also known as a top-saver too. When it comes to finances, the former Victoria's Secret Model knows the value of hard-earned money. The A-lister has made a name for herself from her successful modeling career, her makeup line Tyra Beauty, and her hit show "America's Next Top Model," but the star is notorious for being frugal.
In an interview with Money, Banks admitted she was saving money long before her model paychecks started rolling in. She revealed that her mother explained the importance of saving money, especially in Los Angeles where buying property isn't an easy feat. "While a lot of models were partying it up and going shopping and buying a closet of designer clothes or staying at the top hotels during fashion week, I was at the Doubletree or Embassy Suites, saving my money, and bought a house at 20 years old. She explained to me investing is super important."
Banks admitted that at one point in her career, she saved so much that her accountants urged her to create a bank account just for frivolous spending. "About 15 years ago, my accountants pulled me aside, and they were like 'Tyra. You're not spending money. Nothing. You're just giving it away to the government. You need to spend some damn money!'" she said. "And I had a budget to spend frivolously for the year, every year. I needed that to feel safe."
Kristen Bell spent $100 on her wedding
Kristen Bell could've had a wedding as luxurious and extravagant as she pleased — but she chose to dole out around $100 dollars for her nuptials instead. "The Good Place" actor, who married Dax Shepard in 2013, admitted that her wedding was less about the ceremony and more about the meaning behind the union. In the couple's joint interview with The Knot, Shepard admitted: "We did not want a wedding. We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress — Who's invited? What's for dinner? — since we'd rather buy a family member a house."
The couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in a simple ceremony wearing matching black outfits. "The total was $147 and I believe that included the gas in the car and the playlist," Bell said of her special day. "He bought all of my favorite songs from high school on to play in the car on the way there ... " she added.
But their wedding day wasn't the only occasion the couple admitted to avoiding spending frivolous amounts of money. The "Veronica Mars" star admitted she and her husband use Christmas and their birthdays as an opportunity to give gifts to people in need as opposed to each other.
Brett Favre drove around with a broken muffler
NFL players are infamous for being big spenders, with many former stars even squandering their fortunes due to their poor financial decisions. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre doesn't exactly fit that bill, however, according to his oldest daughter Brittany.
On an episode of "Claim to Fame" that premiered in 2022, as recounted by Green Bay Press Gazette, Brittany admitted the former football star has a reputation for being a cheapskate, which arose from his upbringing in a poor household. "So he had this old Chevy that he loved and the muffler fell off. He just chained it to the bumper. So my dad's taking me to school, and so every time we hit a speed bump, there was this loud, horrible scraping sound and sparks flying in all directions. So by the time I get to the front of the line, they're like, 'Your dad can't afford to fix his truck?'" she said on the show. Brittany revealed that despite all his success, her father still lives his life modestly.
Despite his reputation for being frugal, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback made headlines for allegedly misusing millions of dollars in welfare funds. According to a civil lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Favre was paid over $1 million dollars by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families for speeches he never gave. While he paid back the money, an auditor is seeking out unpaid interest on the money he previously owed. As of the time of writing, the case is ongoing.
Sarah Jessica Parker's rags to riches story
Sarah Jessica Parker played one of New York's most eligible bachelorettes for years on the iconic series "Sex and the City." From Carrie Bradshaw's fancy Manhattan apartments and her obsession with Manolo Blahniks, it's hard to believe that Parker's real life growing up was much different than her beloved character on the show. But in a New York Times interview, the "And Just Like That" star admitted she grew up on welfare.
"'I remember being poor. There was no great way to hide it. We didn't have electricity sometimes. We didn't have Christmases sometimes, or we didn't have birthdays sometimes, or the bill collectors came, or the phone company would call and say, 'We're shutting your phones off,'" the actor shared. Parker, who grew up with seven other siblings, said that her family's financial situation growing up has inspired her to adopt a more frugal lifestyle. "The thing I want most for my children — I would like for them to not be aware of money, which means I have been very aware of my financial situation,” she said.
Despite her incredible success, Parker admitted she balances between wanting to save and wanting to indulge. "' ... I can be profligate and super-frugal. And I think it is rather warped since it comes from this desire to save, save, save. And on the other hand, I have been working so hard for 25 years — why can't I have another pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes or that bag that I love?”