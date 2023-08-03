What's The Real Meaning Of Die For You By The Weeknd? Here's What We Think

"Die For You" is one of The Weeknd's most famous songs, but what is the message that hides within the song's emotional lyrics?

For the past 12 years, the Weeknd –- real name Abel Tesfaye -– has curated a catalog of music embedded with provocative, thought-provoking lyrics. As one of the leading male R&B vocalists, it's been rare for him to release a song that didn't chart. The Weeknd's most commercially successful song is 2016's "Blinding Lights," according to Billboard. While 2015's "The Hills" spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (more than his other songs), it only lasted 48 weeks on the chart altogether. "Blinding Lights," on the other hand, spent 90 weeks.

"Die For You" is another of the Weeknd's musical gems. And it's not just because it's his third-highest charting single of all time. While The Weeknd gifted fans with the first iteration several years back, he released a second version of the broody ballad in February. According to Stereo Gum, the remix featuring Ariana Grande was a natural progression of the song's popularity. And while Grande's vocals livened up the old track, most of the original lyrics survived the remix. Here's what we think The Weeknd was trying to say.