What's The Real Meaning Of Die For You By The Weeknd? Here's What We Think
"Die For You" is one of The Weeknd's most famous songs, but what is the message that hides within the song's emotional lyrics?
For the past 12 years, the Weeknd –- real name Abel Tesfaye -– has curated a catalog of music embedded with provocative, thought-provoking lyrics. As one of the leading male R&B vocalists, it's been rare for him to release a song that didn't chart. The Weeknd's most commercially successful song is 2016's "Blinding Lights," according to Billboard. While 2015's "The Hills" spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (more than his other songs), it only lasted 48 weeks on the chart altogether. "Blinding Lights," on the other hand, spent 90 weeks.
"Die For You" is another of the Weeknd's musical gems. And it's not just because it's his third-highest charting single of all time. While The Weeknd gifted fans with the first iteration several years back, he released a second version of the broody ballad in February. According to Stereo Gum, the remix featuring Ariana Grande was a natural progression of the song's popularity. And while Grande's vocals livened up the old track, most of the original lyrics survived the remix. Here's what we think The Weeknd was trying to say.
'Die For You' may be about an unhealthy relationship
"Die For You" seems to be about a complicated, borderline unhealthy relationship, on the cusp of a breakdown. During the first verse, The Weeknd established that he was still fixated on the unnamed suitor. "I just can't say that I don't love you," he sang (via Genius). Then, during the pre-chorus, he acknowledged the other person's fears about the continuation (and also end) of the romance. "You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes/You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry/ You're scared to be lonely/ especially in the night," he continued.
And while it's very possible that the song was about a recent breakup, there's much more evidence to suggest that their relationship was still intact and the source of some super heavy emotions. Either way, it's clear that the involved parties were definitely not ready for their relationship to end (even if that may have been for the best). Interestingly, if "Die For You" was inspired by The Weeknd's personal life, then he definitely once shared a complex, yet delicate dynamic with an unnamed lover.
Was 'Die For You' written about Bella Hadid?
While it's quite possible that "Die For You," wasn't inspired by any of The Weeknd's past romances, fans have basically likened the track to a tribute to model Bella Hadid, whom he dated for four years. His fans have long asserted that The Weeknd has penned several songs about Hadid, so it's not like it's not possible.
Plus, as Genius noted, the song was released during one of the couple's breakups, which means that he would have certainly been hoarding enough emotional anguish at the time. According to Page Six, The Weeknd may still be hoarding those emotions today. In June, the outlet reported that The Weeknd played a voicemail from a woman during one of his recent concerts. Fans believe it was from Hadid.
With that said, The Weeknd wasn't the sole writer of "Die For You." According to American Songwriter, seven other writers contributed to the song's lyrics, which allows for the possibility that one (or all) of them pulled from their own personal experiences. Alternatively, it's possible that the song was an entirely fictional account, not backed by anyone's real experiences. Hey, that's art for you.