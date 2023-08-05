Hallmark Star Steve Lund Almost Had A Much Different Career

As an actor who has become a Hallmark Channel mainstay, Steve Lund has pretended to hold a number of different jobs that align with the company's distinct brand of romance. He was the designer of an ice hotel in "Baby, It's Cold Inside," an Air Force veteran in "Unlocking Christmas," and an entrepreneur who inherits his father's business empire in "Christmas Incorporated." That empire includes a toy factory, and his character considers shutting it down right ahead of the holidays like a real Grinch.

Long before he started telling seasonal love stories, what made Lund discover his love of acting was his first on-stage experience as a child: landing a role in his Nova Scotia elementary school's production of "The Lion King," which was inspired by the Broadway play. "I played one of the hyenas," he told Saltwire. "I claim that I stole the show. I don't really think that's the case in hindsight but I really relished that opportunity to perform in front of people and bring smiles to people's faces."

But around that same time, the young Canadian thespian was pursuing another passion that took up a lot of his time and energy, and he decided to choose it over a potential acting career. He also had to learn a skill that can come in pretty handy when filming romances set during the holiday season.