Treat Williams' Official Cause Of Death Confirmed After Fatal Crash

On June 12, 2023, beloved actor Treat Williams was involved in a fatal car accident that claimed his life. According to the Vermont State Police press release, the 71-year-old was riding a motorcycle when another driver, Ryan Koss, entered a parking lot and ran into him. Tragically, Williams "suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead." Koss survived, barely sustaining any injuries. At the time, officials stressed that the investigation regarding Williams' death was in the early stages.

Williams' family has taken over his Instagram account, which they've used to post personal family photos. The account has also become a space for fans to share in the mourning process. On August 5, 2023, one of Williams' daughters posted a touching photo of herself and Williams. "My father had the heart to create a family on every set he was on," read the caption. "He was privileged enough to create a wonderful family on the set of Chesapeake Shores. He kept us updated on what everyone was doing, what was going on, who was having babies, and everything else that was special about their relationships. He loved his cast mates dearly. Thank you for welcoming him with open arms and loving him always."

Williams' official cause of death has been confirmed just one day later.