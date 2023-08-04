Signs Elon Musk And Talulah Riley's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Many know Elon Musk for his automobile company Tesla or maybe even his bizarre takeover of the social media platform Twitter. But as much as Musk is known for his businesses, he's also known for his complex love life. From dating Amber Heard to having a complicated relationship with pop singer Grimes, his romances have been anything but easy. One of Musk's most wild relationships, however, was with his ex-wife, Talulah Riley.

Riley, a British actor, and Musk began dating shortly after his first marriage fell apart in 2008. The "Pride and Prejudice" star recalled to Business Insider what her first impression was of the business mogul. She said, "I remember thinking that this guy probably didn't get to talk to young actresses a lot and that he seemed quite nervous. I decided to be really nice to him and give him a nice evening. Little did I know that he'd spoken to a lot of pretty girls in his life." Musk charmed his way into Riley's heart, and by 2010 they had tied the knot.

While both Musk and Riley probably thought each other would be their forever love, unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. In 2016, the couple officially divorced. And although the news of their separation may have been shocking to some, there were few signs that Musk and Riley's marriage wouldn't last.